The 'Most sacks during the 2021 NFL season' quiz

The Green Bay Packers had a very strong draft class in 2021. With their first round pick was Eric Stokes, who turned out to be one of the best rookie cornerbacks in the NFL. While the Stokes selection worked out incredibly well for the Packers, at the time of the draft, there were many fans upset that the team did not take a wide receiver. Green Bay did take a wide receiver, Amari Rodgers, in the third round. Many of their targeted first round wide receivers were already off the board by the time they took Stokes at pick 29. One of those former targets, Kadarius Toney, is rumored to be on the trading block.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO