The 'Most sacks during the 2021 NFL season' quiz

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams and their fans are still basking in the afterglow of their win in Super Bowl LVI, but as we look ahead to the 2022 NFL season, there is still one major piece of business the team needs to address. L.A.'s...

Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
On3.com

Family of Marion Barber thanks Cowboys, provides more details on tragic death

Determining the cause of death for 38-year-old former Dallas Cowboy Marion Barber will not be easy, according to Barber’s father, Marion Barber II. Barber’s body had begun decomposing when welfare checkers found him in the bathroom of his apartment. His body may have been there for several days with the hot shower running, according to reporting from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
On3.com

New information emerges surrounding Marion Barber's death

The football world is mourning the death of former NFL running Marion Barber after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday at 38-years old. During his NFL career, Barber famously played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s second back.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Falcons Sends Jordan Love to Atlanta for Young Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons made one of the most famous trades in NFL history nearly 30 years ago. In that transaction, the Packers sent a draft pick to the Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Brett Favre. Favre, of course, went onto have a Hall of Fame career mostly spent with the Packers. In this proposed deal, it is the Packers who would be sending a backup quarterback, this time Jordan Love, to the Falcons. Instead of a draft pick, however, Green Bay would receive a young up-and-coming wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Hackett Calls Out Russell Wilson, Broncos Offense After Practice

And on the fourth day of Organized Team Activities, disaster struck the Denver Broncos offense. It took but a single play — the opening play. Quarterback Russell Wilson floated a ball into the waiting arms of cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who returned the interception for a would-be touchdown. The turnover was met with utter jubilation from Surtain and his defensive mates.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos Confirm Unfortunate Surgery for Edge Rusher

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Tuesday that second-year outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper will miss the remainder of the offseason program after undergoing finger surgery. “He had a little surgery there and he’ll be back for training camp," Hackett said following Day 4 of Organized Team Activities. Cooper...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Watson's $5,000: Spa Owner, Plaintiffs Disagree What Texans QB Paid For

- Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently facing 23 civil lawsuits after a new case was opened earlier this week. Now, the plot has thickened to involve a witness who could have evidence indicating Watson attempted to pay to keep his massage arrangements discreet. According to USA Today,...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Giants Sends Former First Round Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers had a very strong draft class in 2021. With their first round pick was Eric Stokes, who turned out to be one of the best rookie cornerbacks in the NFL. While the Stokes selection worked out incredibly well for the Packers, at the time of the draft, there were many fans upset that the team did not take a wide receiver. Green Bay did take a wide receiver, Amari Rodgers, in the third round. Many of their targeted first round wide receivers were already off the board by the time they took Stokes at pick 29. One of those former targets, Kadarius Toney, is rumored to be on the trading block.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Broncos Release Key Update on New OLB Randy Gregory

Randy Gregory is about three months removed from accepting a $70 million free-agent contract from the Denver Broncos, and likely just as long until the former Cowboy makes his orange-and-blue debut. Gregory underwent surgery in March to correct longstanding shoulder discomfort. The arthroscopic procedure, centered around his rotator cuff, was...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

The Packers Salary Implications of Pursuing Free Agent Wide Receiver Julio Jones

The Green Bay Packers have a few question marks at wide receiver as they enter 2022. Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Equanimeous St. Brown are gone. Sammy Watkins, who has a long injury history and is not at voluntary OTA’s, was signed as a free agent. Green Bay also used three of their 11 draft picks on wide receivers. In other words, there is a great deal of unproven talent in their wide receiver room. This, of course, includes last year’s third round draft pick, Amari Rodgers. Due to these questions, the Packers have long been connected to free agent wide receiver Julio Jones. Recently, PFF made a prediction of what Jones’ salary will look like.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic Is Tearing Up Triple-A Again, But Does It Matter?

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto has routinely used the analogy of extending a "life raft" to some of the organization's floundering youngsters. Essentially, Seattle refuses to be in the business of forcing players like Kelenic to sink or swim—mostly sink—at the major league level, which isn't as common as it probably should be in MLB. Pressing the issue only risks further damage to the player and, by extension, the franchise as well.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Will Falcons TE John FitzPatrick Play In His Rookie Year?

The third day of the NFL Draft is often billed as the most important for roster building, as teams are given four rounds to add depth to their rosters and potentially hit on starters at a cheaper price. One of those depth pieces is Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick, who...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

3 Lions Who Will Exceed Expectations in 2022

There’s plenty of optimism surrounding the Detroit Lions heading into the 2022 season. Whether it’s the schedule, the leadership of second-year general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell or the plethora of young players who have gained valuable experience in their careers, the Lions have plenty going for them leading up to this new campaign.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Mets players complained about conditions at Dodger Stadium: 'Far below MLB standards'

Dodger Stadium is a real dump, at least if you ask one rival NL team. The New York Mets had a complaint about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ home ballpark during their series against each other this week. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets grumbled that the Dodger Stadium video room is “dingy” and “smells like rat urine.” They also believe that the working conditions at the ballpark are "far below MLB standards," Puma adds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

DeMeco Ryans Explains why he is so Confident in Talanoa Hufanga

Talanoa Hufanga is poised to be the starting strong safety for the 49ers. With Jaquiski Tartt a free agent, a vacancy has opened up alongside Jimmie Ward that will allow Hufanga the prime opportunity to be a starter. Hufanga got a few starts last season when Tartt was on short-term Injured Reserve and had some nice flashes. Though he also showed some rawness to his game that needed some work.
NFL
Yardbarker

Here's Where Zach LaVine Is Favored To Play Next Season

Bulls -500 Los Angeles Lakers +500. Therefore, the Bulls are expected to retain their face of the franchise, but the Lakers and Spurs have strong enough odds that their chances have to be respected. If the Lakers were able to land the two-time All-Star, he would be one of the...
