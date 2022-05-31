Cause Of Grand Bear Resort Fire Not Thought To Be Suspicious

A sure sign of summer in Starved Rock Country is the abundance of outdoor festivals and events, and things get off to a big start in La Salle this weekend. The Music & Art Fest will take place Friday and Saturday at Pulaski Park in La Salle. The event will feature live music and art vendors, as well as local food options. There's no admission charge, but proceeds elsewhere at the event will benefit future projects at Rotary Park. Entertainment including the Steve Sharp Band, 303, and Jeff Manfredini will take the stage starting at 5:30 on Friday and 3:00 on Saturday, and will play to 11 both nights.

LASALLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO