ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Utica, IL

Cause Of Grand Bear Resort Fire Not Thought To Be Suspicious

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot spots continue to keep firefighters busy at the site of a massive fire at Grand Bear Resort in Utica. Utica Assistant Fire Chief Drew Partain says while the investigation into the cause of the...

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 0

Related
starvedrock.media

Five Area Communities to Get Shares of State Infrastructure Grants

A handful of communities in Starved Rock Country will get shares of more than $120 million in new state infrastructure grants awarded across Illinois. Peru Township will receive $2 million for a soldier-pile wall that will be part of a project to mitigate slope failure and future flooding. Tiskilwa will get more than $1.1 million for replacing four bridges. Lacon is slated for nearly that amount for roadway improvements. Meanwhile, Toluca can look forward to half-a-million dollars for water-tower maintenance. And Spring Valley will receive more than $343 thousand for sewer improvements.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Not Guilty Plea In Fatal La Salle Hit And Run

The man accused in a fatal hit and run in La Salle has pleaded not guilty to the crime. During a hearing Thursday morning, 26-year-old Gabriel Benitez of Streator entered that plea and was given a jury trial date of August 15th on the felony charge of failing to report an accident involving a death. He's accused of hitting 45-year-old Carl Telford of La Salle with his Cadillac Escalade back on Sunday, May 8th while Telford rode his bike on Route 351 on the south end of La Salle. Telford later died at a hospital from his injuries.
LASALLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Music, Art Take the Stage in La Salle Friday and Saturday

A sure sign of summer in Starved Rock Country is the abundance of outdoor festivals and events, and things get off to a big start in La Salle this weekend. The Music & Art Fest will take place Friday and Saturday at Pulaski Park in La Salle. The event will feature live music and art vendors, as well as local food options. There's no admission charge, but proceeds elsewhere at the event will benefit future projects at Rotary Park. Entertainment including the Steve Sharp Band, 303, and Jeff Manfredini will take the stage starting at 5:30 on Friday and 3:00 on Saturday, and will play to 11 both nights.
LASALLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Police arrest man who barricaded himself into East St. Louis home with two kids

EAST ST. LOUIS — Illinois State Police entered a home here early Friday and arrested a man who had barricaded himself inside with two children for hours. Police responded to Trendley Avenue, where shots had been fired around 7:30 p.m., police said. A man fled to a home nearby, in the 3500 block of Piggott Avenue, and barricaded himself inside with children.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Utica, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
North Utica, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
North Utica, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
starvedrock.media

Homeowners insurance increased in Illinois more so than other states

(The Center Square) – With inflation driving up the cost of just about everything, now Illinois homeowners are dealing with rising insurance rates. According to QuoteWizard, the average insurance premium nationwide went up 2%, but the increase was larger in the Land of Lincoln. “When we look at Illinois,...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois attorney general files hate crime lawsuit against white mother, son accused of intimidating Black neighbor

SAVANNA — The Illinois Attorney General's office has filed a hate crime lawsuit against a Savanna mother and her adult son, accusing them of hanging an effigy of their Black neighbor from a tree near his property as well as covering their home with swastikas, Confederate flags and a racial slur in retaliation for him reporting her son to police.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Hot Spots#Mutual Aid#The American Red Cross#Accident#The Salvation Army#Grand Bear Lodge
starvedrock.media

Hutchinson considering special session for school safety, tax relief

(The Center Square) – Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday he recommends the state use part of its surplus to increase school safety. The issue could be discussed in a special legislative session that could include tax relief, the governor said. The surplus funds would assist local schools in implementing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
starvedrock.media

Parental notification of abortion repealed in Illinois

(The Center Square) – Wednesday marked the repeal of parental notification of underage abortion in Illinois, and each side of the argument is making their position known. The 1995 parental notification law didn’t go into effect until 2013 after years of litigation. The law allowed for a judicial bypass of the notification requirement.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Google adds to settlements over Illinois' biometric privacy law

(The Center Square) – Some Illinois residents could receive a check as part of a settlement in a class action lawsuit against Google. The lawsuit, which is similar to the one settled recently with Facebook, claimed the company violated the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act with the Google Photos app. According to plaintiffs, the social media platform illegally used facial recognition data, gathered without consent, to prompt users to tag their friends in photos.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

New York auto regulation on the ropes after Senate vote

(The Center Square) – The New York State Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that aims to do away with a nearly 45-year-old auto insurance regulation. S.6028 would do away with the requirement for insurance policyholders to get their vehicles photographed in order to obtain comprehensive and collision coverage. Policyholders also face a timeframe requirement to get the pictures taken or else they risked having their policy terminated.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Cars
starvedrock.media

Alabama's attorney general files brief supporting Florida law

(The Center Square) – An amicus brief in support of a Florida law banning sanctuary cities has been filed in Alabama. Attorney General Steve Marshall submitted the brief in the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals and supports the law that requires local governments to cooperate with the federal government to enforce immigration laws.
FLORIDA STATE
starvedrock.media

Report: Inflation giving Illinoisans a massive pay cut

(The Center Square) – With the highest inflation rates in 40 years, most Illinoisans' wages are not keeping up. According to the Illinois Policy Institute, the average worker in Illinois needed a pay raise of $5,360 to match the price increases on goods and services this past year, but the average worker received a raise of $3,164. Essentially, the average Illinoisan took a pay cut of $2,200.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Some advocacy groups oppose new marijuana crime in Virginia budget deal

(The Center Square) – After Virginia House and Senate conferees reached a budget deal, some advocacy groups are speaking out against the last-minute addition of language that would add a new marijuana crime to the books. Per the budget agreement, possessing more than 4 ounces of marijuana, but not...
VIRGINIA STATE
starvedrock.media

New law expands career and technical education in Illinois schools

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Manufacturers' Association is applauding a new law that allows students to be introduced to technical education at an earlier age. The law expands career and technical education in Illinois schools and supporters say it will help students better understand their career pathway options as early as the sixth grade.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Louisiana Senate passes bill to protect state workers who use medical marijuana

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Senate gave final approval to legislation that would offer protections to state employees who use medical marijuana. The upper chamber voted 26-8 to approve House Bill 988, sponsored by Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, to protect state employees who legally use medical marijuana on the advice of their doctor.
LOUISIANA STATE
starvedrock.media

Oklahoma House Democrats want gun laws in special session

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma House Democrats have drafted a series of firearms-related bills after a Tulsa medical center shooting, including one that would repeal the state's gun law that allows people to carry a concealed weapon with a permit. The lawmakers are also asking for the revocation of a...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy