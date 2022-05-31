Remembering, Recognizing And Honoring

(Warm Temperatures will turn hot before you know it)....Predictions are temperatures may be hotter than usual this year. It is recommended that residents be prepared. The Local Health Department and law enforcement agencies will be holding a media event, to share information on the dangers of the hot summer months, and how residents can be prepared. It is the hope that the media will dispurse the information in their individual platforms. This Friday they will share information about the dangers of heatstroke and prevention tips for parents and caregivers. Children are at a higher risk than adults of dying from heatstroke in a hot vehicle, especially when they are too young to participate. Speakers at the media event will be Matthew Suamataia, public information officer with the El Centro Fire Department, Lt. Ernesto Ruedas with the California Highway Patrol and Mayra Ibarra, injury prevention coordinator, Emergency Medical Services with the County Public Health Department. They will also provide tips on ways to prevent other heat related injuries to children during the summer.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO