ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Remembering, Recognizing And Honoring

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 2 days ago

(Memorial Day Monday)...A day to remember, recognize and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Ceremonies were held across the nation, and Imperial County was...

kxoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kxoradio.com

Workshops End

Public workshops on the proposed Imperial Irrigation District Equitable Distribution Plan wrap-up Thursday. The Brawley City Council Chambers will be the site of a workshop from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. The final scheduled workshop will run from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. at the Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro. The IID invited public participation and feedback on the proposed plan to manage the district's water allocation.
BRAWLEY, CA
kxoradio.com

Vote Early

Tuesday, June 7, 2022, is Election Day but you can vote early. You can drop your ballot off at Drop Boxes at various City Hall locations throughout the County as well as the County Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro. The Drop Boxes are available 24 hours a day. Ballots will be accepted on Saturday, June 4th at the Elections Department in the County Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro between 9am - 5pm. and on Election Day between 7am - 8pm. You can also send your ballot through the U. S. Mail or of course you vote the old fashion way and visit your assigned precinct. The polls will be open from 7am - 8pm on Tuesday.
EL CENTRO, CA
kxoradio.com

An Addition At The Fairgrounds

(Groundbreaking was held Sunday)...They are goiung to build a 9/11 Memorial. It will be located near the KXO Booth and across from the Hulsienda Building, on the California Mid-Winter Fairgrounds in Imperial. The Imperial Valley's 9/11 Stair Climb Committee organized the groundbreaking ceremony. A committee member said it has been a long time goal to build a memorial on the Fairgrounds. It will be located close to where the annual stair climb is held at the fairgrounds. The memorial will ensure that nody ever forgets the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City. Those who want to donate to ensure the Memorial is built can send donations to the 9/11 Stair Climb Committee at 200 East 2nd Street, Imperial California, 92251.
IMPERIAL, CA
kxoradio.com

Family Summer Reading Program

(Camarena Memorial Library Program)...It is their Family Summer Reading Program. The theme this year is Oceans Of Possibilities. The program is a summer full of reading and fun activities for the whole family. The 8 week program runs from June 21st through August 10th. Along with the variety of rading material at the library, digital content offered is via Hoopla, Libby, BookFlix, TrueFlix, Tumble Matgh, Tripulantes de la Lectura and Zip Books. For more information on the summer program and how to participate, go to the website calexicolibrary.org.
CALEXICO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Imperial County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
City
El Centro, CA
City
Calexico, CA
County
Imperial County, CA
City
Brawley, CA
City
Mountain View, CA
City
Westmorland, CA
Imperial County, CA
Society
Local
California Government
kxoradio.com

COVID Numbers Updated

The Imperial County Health Department reports a slight drop in the number of COVID-19 infections in the Valley. The numbers issued on Thursday morning show that there are now 304 active cases of the coronavirus in the county. That's a slight drop from the 336 reported a week ago. There has been 1 more death attributed to the disease raising that number to 935. Imperial County continues to show better than 95% of the persons in the Valley have been vaccinated. According to the Health Department, most infections from variants of concern in the county have been unvaccinated individuals. 28% are children under 12 years of age and 27% of the infections are asylum seekers.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

Imperial Valley Economic And Energy Summit

(Annual IVEDC summit set for June 16)...The all-day event will be held at Imperial Valley College. Participants will be able to join conversations about leading and emerging indistries and the path forward for economic development in Imperial Valley. Local leaders and industry experts will speak on renewable energy, mineral extraction, including lithium, manufacturing, clean transportation, housing, infrastructure and more. For more information or to RSVP, contact the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kxoradio.com

Hot Summer Months Rapidly Approaching

(Warm Temperatures will turn hot before you know it)....Predictions are temperatures may be hotter than usual this year. It is recommended that residents be prepared. The Local Health Department and law enforcement agencies will be holding a media event, to share information on the dangers of the hot summer months, and how residents can be prepared. It is the hope that the media will dispurse the information in their individual platforms. This Friday they will share information about the dangers of heatstroke and prevention tips for parents and caregivers. Children are at a higher risk than adults of dying from heatstroke in a hot vehicle, especially when they are too young to participate. Speakers at the media event will be Matthew Suamataia, public information officer with the El Centro Fire Department, Lt. Ernesto Ruedas with the California Highway Patrol and Mayra Ibarra, injury prevention coordinator, Emergency Medical Services with the County Public Health Department. They will also provide tips on ways to prevent other heat related injuries to children during the summer.
ENVIRONMENT
kxoradio.com

More Details on Wednesday Accident

One person died in a fiery collision Wednesday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol has released information on the Wednesday afternoon accident that resulted in the death of a driver. The accident occurred at about 3:25 p.m. on southbound Highway 86 near Carey Road. A 2015 Dodge Charger was southbound on Highway 86 when the car collided with the rear of a Caterpillar tractor that was also southbound on the highway. Shortly after impact the Dodge exploded and became fully engulfed in flames. The driver of the car sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the tractor, 24-year-old Joshua Aguirre, of El Centro, was not injured. The identity of the driver has not been released. The accident remains under investigation.
EL CENTRO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Mountain View Cemetery#Memorial Day#Evergreen Cemetery#The Baja Runners#American Legion Post
kxoradio.com

Two Die in Fiery Crash

Initial reports are that two people died in a fiery crash Wednesday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol says the accident was reported at 3:25 p.m. on southbound Highway 86 just south of Carey Road. A car and a tractor trailer rig collided. A caller speaking to KXO Radio was telling the station about the accident when they saw the car explode in flames. Highway 86 was shut down between Keystone and Austin Roads and traffic diverted as emergency crews worked at the scene. The investigation is continuing.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy