ELWOOD – Mildred Lorene Lee, age 86, and a longtime resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Aug. 3, 1935 in White County, Ark., the daughter of Henry Malcolm and Cora Mae (Higgs) Bogard. After completing high school, Mildred graduated from Beautician’s College. She was a hairdresser for 42 years and was the owner of Country Charm Beauty Salon at her home in Elwood before retirement in 2012. Mildred truly enjoyed being a beautician and socializing with all her clients through the years.

ELWOOD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO