Piqua, OH

Edison State to host open house on June 24

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 3 days ago

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting an Open House on Friday, June 24, 2022. The event will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to noon. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the College’s...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Sidney Daily News

Rotary Club awards four scholarships

SIDNEY — The Sidney Rotary Club has announced the winners of the Sidney Rotary Scholarships. The club had 36 applications from nine different schools in Shelby County. “The young men and women who applied were amazing. The Rotary Scholarship committee had a challenging job narrowing down the top candidate,” said Will Balling, Sidney Rotary Club Scholarship Committee chair.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

YMCA teaches water safety

SIDNEY — It’s time for local children to have fun in the water while learning valuable life-saving skills when participating in the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA’s free 36th annual water safety program June 6-10. Many participants and volunteers return year after year in the program formerly known as “Splash” to learn and teach life saving skills to little ones who will be in and around water this summer.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

JC Community Days royalty

Kinley Bunke, left, daughter of Derrick and Katie Bunke was crowned 2022 Little Miss of Jackson Center Community Days Festival. Haylee Shields, daughter of David and Misty Shields was crowned 2022 Queen of Jackson Center Community Days Festival. Both were crowned on Thursday, June 2.
JACKSON CENTER, OH
Sidney Daily News

Doseck named to dean’s list

MARIETTA, — Marietta College’s Paige Doseck of Botkins, Ohio, has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s high honors list. Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester is recognized as a dean’s high honors list student for that semester.
MARIETTA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Luncheon meeting announced

NEW BREMEN — PERI District 2, Chapter 9 will hold a luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Speedway Lanes, 455 N. Herman St., New Bremen. The meeting will include a program lead by Auglaize County Health Commisioner Oliver Fisher. Any Ohio retired public employee is welcome to attend and join, and reservations are not required.
NEW BREMEN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Learning to meet the needs of military service members

LIMA — The Wexner Medical Center will host a training at The Ohio State University at Lima for licensed Ohio behavioral health providers to help them meet the needs of the state’s service members and their families. Tier 1: Introduction to Military Culture and Deployment will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in Room 100 of the Life and Physical Sciences Building.
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Experienced graphic designer starts business in Sidney

SIDNEY – Whether it’s restaurant menus, newsletters, or anything in between, Marci Johnson, a graphic designer with over 18 years of experience, has probably created one. In March, she started her own graphic design business called Marci Lynn Design, LLC which is based out of Sidney. Johnson has...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Let yourself go

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Family Days planned at Johnston Farm

PIQUA — Family Days at the Johnston Farm is planned for Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, from noon to 5 p.m. John Johnston’s family home will come alive with games and activities enjoyed in days past by families like yours. Families can make this an early Father’s Day gift since each dad and grandfather will be admitted free when accompanied by his family. Allow time to visit the newly renovated Johnston Home to learn more about the family and how they lived, take in the Historic Indian and Canal Museum to gain insight to the lives of the first people to call Ohio home, and don’t forget to include time in your day for a relaxing ride on the General Harrison of Piqua and relive the time when mules pulled boats and the world moved at four miles an hour on the end of a tow rope.
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

——- Burglars made an unsuccessful attempt to enter the residence of Dr. S.M. Collins on Ohio avenue this morning between 2 and 3 o’clock. They climbed up on the roof at the rear of the house and tried to pry open an upstairs window. While at work they awakened the family and were frightened away.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

On the agendas

BELLEFONTAINE — The Policy Committee of the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District will have a special meeting on Monday, June 6, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. for the purpose to certify the first draft of New EPA Solid Waste Plan. It will be held at the Logan County Friendly Senior Center, 934 S. Main St., Bellefontaine.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

State track meet: Botkins’ Aleah Johnson wins D-III girls discus

COLUMBUS — Practicing for discus isn’t the social opportunity other sports are. Botkins senior Aleah Johnson has found that out during her high school career. Their was no threat of loneliness on Friday. With about 30 people cheering her on in the discus area across the street from Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of Ohio State, Johnson earned an individual state title.
BOTKINS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Historic Jet set to move to Armstrong Museum Monday

WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County residents will be sharing the roadway Monday afternoon as the Armstrong Air & Space Museum transports their historic Learjet 28 Longhorn to its final home on the southwest corner of the museum grounds. The jet’s final move has been a project two years in the...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Darke County Parks to hold native plant sale

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ native plant sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bish Discovery Center on Saturday, June 4. This year, DCP is welcoming four native plant vendors who will be selling a large variety of native plants, trees and shrubs. Vendors include Down Nature’s Path, The Milkweed Patch, Native Ohio Plants and Deeply Rooted Landscapes.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

COVID cases see small rise in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County saw a small increase this past week. There are currently 265 active COVID cases in the county — up nine cases from the 254 cases reported last week. In total, Shelby County has reported 11,174 cases of COVID-19 with 367...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Airstream brings history to life

JACKSON CENTER — After a postponed opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic and years of planning prior, the Airstream Heritage Center opened to the public on June 1. Before the Heritage Center was open to the public, dignitaries and media attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 25 and Samantha Martin, the archivist/historian of Airstream and the curator of the Heritage Center, lead the tour and provided insight on the displays. When people visit the Heritage Center on a normal day, the tour will be self-guided with interactive kiosks at various points to watch and listen to media clips.
JACKSON CENTER, OH
Sidney Daily News

Canal Music Fest set for Saturday, June 11

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council will present the 2022 Canal Music Fest on Saturday, June 11, at 6 p.m. at City Park in Tipp City. This year’s event is presented by Edison State Community College and Thrivent Financial Associate Matt Buehrer and will feature “Head Games — The Foreigner Tribute,” local favorite “Stranger” and Tipp City’s own Zach Nelson.
TIPP CITY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sports Extra with Dave Ross: OHSAA media group back together again

I’m the senior member of the Ohio High School Athletic Association Media Advisory Committee which meets annually to discuss tournament media procedures and concerns. COVID derailed our 2020 and 2021 sessions, so we hadn’t assembled at the OHSAA in Columbus since 2019 when we finally met nine days ago.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of March 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Gregory S. Barlow II, 50, of Botkins, was charged with failure to reinstate license, failure to obey traffic control devices and driving with no headlights, all charges dismissed, $105 fine.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Local restaurants a boon for Morgan’s Place Cemetery

SIDNEY — Dine-To-Donate is a fundraising program that has been utilized for many years in Sidney. Recently, Morgan’s Place Cemetery has been the recipient of the proceeds. Dine-To-Donate works when customers patronize a certain restaurant on a certain day and time. The restaurant then makes a donation to a charity of choice. The customer pays only the usual cost of the meal. Culver’s and Frisch’s have recently hosted Dine-To-Donate events. Plans for the future include The Bridge on June 8 from 4-8 p.m. Firehouse Subs and Amelio’s are to follow on July 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Aug. 4 from 4-9 p.m. respectively.
SIDNEY, OH

