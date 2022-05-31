Grandma’s Races Are Sold Out

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A reconstruction project will extend the current closure of East 1st Street from 6th to 7th Avenues East starting Monday. The work is scheduled to replace the retaining wall along the south side of the street, replace and up-size the water main, put in new sidewalk, curb, gutter and driving surface.
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A full scale emergency exercise will be held at the Duluth International Airport from 8 a-m to 1 p-m on Thursday. The exercise is required to be held every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration. The drill will involve several agencies and will test...
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The City of Duluth announced on Friday that City Councilor Renee Van Nett has died after a battle with a terminal illness. Van Nett was elected as 4th District Councilor in 2017 and re-elected in 2021. She served as Council Vice President in 2020 and President in 2021.
