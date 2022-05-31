ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDSU/IV Launching A New Program

By George Gale
 3 days ago

(New, Accelerated Pre-Licensure BSN Program)....It is being offered by San Diego State University, Imperial Valley Campus. They are helping combat the critical nursing shortage in the...

Local Chambers Recognized

CalChamber has recognized two local chambers of commerce. The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley and the Imperial Valley Chamber of Commerce have both received the 2022 President's Circle Award. The award, first presented in 2009, recognizes chambers for excellence in business advocacy, helping members comply with California employment laws. President's Circle Award recipients published vote records of their state legislators on key business issues, generated letters to state elected officials on issues of interest to members. The state chamber organization said a total of 14 chambers in the state received the award.
BRAWLEY, CA
Measure Y Analysis Error

The Imperial County Registrar of Voters has identified an error in the impartial analysis of Measure Y contained in the Voter Guide. Measure Y is for a bond for the El Centro Elementary School District. The Voter Guide says that the total amount repayable during the life of the bond , including principle and interest, is estimated to be approximately $771,049,638. The correct amount should be $71,049,638. The bond issue is only for voters within the El Centro Elementary School District. The corrected copy can be found at www.ImperialCounty.org.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Be Aware of the Dangers of Heatstroke

Local agencies are warning parents and caregivers about the dangers of heatstroke. The Imperial County Public Health Department's Emergency Medical Services Agency along with the California Highway Patrol and El Centro Fire Department are working together to reduce the number of deaths by reminding parents and caregivers about the dangers of heatstroke and leaving children in hot cars. According to El Centro Fire Interim Chief Cedric Cesena, " As outside temperatures rise, the risks of children dying from being left alone inside a hot vehicle also rises". The local agencies remind you to never leave a child in a vehicle unattended even if the engine is running and the air conditioner is on. Make it a habit to look in the back seat every time you exit the car and always lock the car and put the key out of reach. Children's body temperatures can rise up to five times faster than that of an adult. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, heatstroke is just behind car crashes as the killer of children.
EL CENTRO, CA
Hot Summer Months Rapidly Approaching

(Warm Temperatures will turn hot before you know it)....Predictions are temperatures may be hotter than usual this year. It is recommended that residents be prepared. The Local Health Department and law enforcement agencies will be holding a media event, to share information on the dangers of the hot summer months, and how residents can be prepared. It is the hope that the media will dispurse the information in their individual platforms. This Friday they will share information about the dangers of heatstroke and prevention tips for parents and caregivers. Children are at a higher risk than adults of dying from heatstroke in a hot vehicle, especially when they are too young to participate. Speakers at the media event will be Matthew Suamataia, public information officer with the El Centro Fire Department, Lt. Ernesto Ruedas with the California Highway Patrol and Mayra Ibarra, injury prevention coordinator, Emergency Medical Services with the County Public Health Department. They will also provide tips on ways to prevent other heat related injuries to children during the summer.
ENVIRONMENT
1 Dead, 4 Injured on I-8 near Jacumba

One person died and three others were injured when a van crashed on Interstate 8 near Jacumba Hot Springs Friday morning. The acccident occurred shortly before 10:00 a.m. when a van went out of control, ran off the roadway, struck a boulder and overturned. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three other individuals were transported to San Diego area hospitals with major injuries.
JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, CA
Vote Early

Tuesday, June 7, 2022, is Election Day but you can vote early. You can drop your ballot off at Drop Boxes at various City Hall locations throughout the County as well as the County Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro. The Drop Boxes are available 24 hours a day. Ballots will be accepted on Saturday, June 4th at the Elections Department in the County Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro between 9am - 5pm. and on Election Day between 7am - 8pm. You can also send your ballot through the U. S. Mail or of course you vote the old fashion way and visit your assigned precinct. The polls will be open from 7am - 8pm on Tuesday.
EL CENTRO, CA
Man With a Gun

El Centro Police responded to the north alley of the 400 block of Olive Avenue Friday morning at about 7:45 following reports of a man with a rifle. On arrival, officers found a man with a rifle in a car in the alley. The man complied when he was ordered to drop the rifle. Upon further investigation it was determined that the gun was a pellet rifle. The man told officers that he wanted to sight in the rifle. The man, and a woman who was also in the car were informed about the proper handling and transportation procedures of firearms, including air rifles and replica firearms. Both the man and the woman were released. The pellet gun was relinquished to officers. No charges were filed.
EL CENTRO, CA
More Details on Wednesday Accident

One person died in a fiery collision Wednesday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol has released information on the Wednesday afternoon accident that resulted in the death of a driver. The accident occurred at about 3:25 p.m. on southbound Highway 86 near Carey Road. A 2015 Dodge Charger was southbound on Highway 86 when the car collided with the rear of a Caterpillar tractor that was also southbound on the highway. Shortly after impact the Dodge exploded and became fully engulfed in flames. The driver of the car sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the tractor, 24-year-old Joshua Aguirre, of El Centro, was not injured. The identity of the driver has not been released. The accident remains under investigation.
EL CENTRO, CA

