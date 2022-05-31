SDSU/IV Launching A New Program

Local agencies are warning parents and caregivers about the dangers of heatstroke. The Imperial County Public Health Department's Emergency Medical Services Agency along with the California Highway Patrol and El Centro Fire Department are working together to reduce the number of deaths by reminding parents and caregivers about the dangers of heatstroke and leaving children in hot cars. According to El Centro Fire Interim Chief Cedric Cesena, " As outside temperatures rise, the risks of children dying from being left alone inside a hot vehicle also rises". The local agencies remind you to never leave a child in a vehicle unattended even if the engine is running and the air conditioner is on. Make it a habit to look in the back seat every time you exit the car and always lock the car and put the key out of reach. Children's body temperatures can rise up to five times faster than that of an adult. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, heatstroke is just behind car crashes as the killer of children.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO