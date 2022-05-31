2 arrested in connection to deadly Memorial Day shooting at east Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting at an east Charlotte QuikTrip on the night of Memorial Day.

Police said they were on Central Avenue near North Sharon Amity Road for a drag racing disturbance call around 11:40 p.m. Monday. While at the scene, they heard gunshots ring out across the street.

A viewer video sent to Channel 9 shows a packed QuikTrip right before gunshots are heard going off.

CMPD said a large number of vehicles left the area when the shots were fired.

Officers immediately went to where they had heard the gunshots and found Donald Taylor, 21, who had been shot. He died at the scene, officers said.

Police said 22-year-old Kedar Jahari Rogers has been charged with murder and 22-year-old Ibn Reid has been charged with accessory after a murder. Both were arrested early Tuesday morning, police said, and are being held at the Mecklenburg County jail.

“It’s going to get worse. It’s gotten worse,” said Earnest Harris, who walks the area a lot. “The sad part of it is we accept it.”

Channel 9 has learned Rogers was accused of another shooting at a gas station on Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte in 2019, but that charges were later dismissed by the district attorney’s office, citing lack of evidence. Rogers’ criminal record also include charges for assault on a female, drug possession and possession of a stolen firearm.

“If you got a rap sheet, that’s just a breakdown in the system,” Harris said. “It’s not rocket science. If you do the crime, you do the time. Period.”

Anyone with information about this shooting on Central Avenue is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. Detective Akers is the lead detective assigned to the case. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or by clicking here.

This was the second deadly shooting on the night of Memorial Day. Just 30 minutes before police responded to the shooting on Central Avenue, officers were investigating a shooting on Deep Rock Circle in south Charlotte. Authorities said they found Demarcus Allen, 33, shot. He died at the scene.

