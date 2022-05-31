ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

2 arrested in connection to deadly Memorial Day shooting at east Charlotte gas station

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting at an east Charlotte QuikTrip on the night of Memorial Day.

Police said they were on Central Avenue near North Sharon Amity Road for a drag racing disturbance call around 11:40 p.m. Monday. While at the scene, they heard gunshots ring out across the street.

[ ALSO READ: CMPD investigating 2 separate deadly shootings on night of Memorial Day ]

A viewer video sent to Channel 9 shows a packed QuikTrip right before gunshots are heard going off.

CMPD said a large number of vehicles left the area when the shots were fired.

Officers immediately went to where they had heard the gunshots and found Donald Taylor, 21, who had been shot. He died at the scene, officers said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lx5Ae_0fvsKFlA00
Kedar Jahari Rogers, Ibn Reid Kedar Jahari Rogers, Ibn Reid (WSOC)

Police said 22-year-old Kedar Jahari Rogers has been charged with murder and 22-year-old Ibn Reid has been charged with accessory after a murder. Both were arrested early Tuesday morning, police said, and are being held at the Mecklenburg County jail.

“It’s going to get worse. It’s gotten worse,” said Earnest Harris, who walks the area a lot. “The sad part of it is we accept it.”

Channel 9 has learned Rogers was accused of another shooting at a gas station on Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte in 2019, but that charges were later dismissed by the district attorney’s office, citing lack of evidence. Rogers’ criminal record also include charges for assault on a female, drug possession and possession of a stolen firearm.

“If you got a rap sheet, that’s just a breakdown in the system,” Harris said. “It’s not rocket science. If you do the crime, you do the time. Period.”

Anyone with information about this shooting on Central Avenue is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. Detective Akers is the lead detective assigned to the case. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or by clicking here.

This was the second deadly shooting on the night of Memorial Day. Just 30 minutes before police responded to the shooting on Central Avenue, officers were investigating a shooting on Deep Rock Circle in south Charlotte. Authorities said they found Demarcus Allen, 33, shot. He died at the scene.

(WATCH BELOW: Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused in Lancaster teen’s shooting)

Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused in Lancaster teen’s shooting

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Edna Huntley
3d ago

I can't understand why these people are killing and shooting each other. I am afraid to watch the news, afraid to look at the news on my phone, because of all the bad news!! I know one thing for sure if the world doesn't repent and accept, Jesus as the Lord of their lives things will never change. We need a Revival and we need it now.

Reply
7
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Man Shot, Killed Near Northlake Mall In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was fatally shot at a north Charlotte apartment complex near the Northlake Mall Friday morning, according to police. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to Philadelphia Court, off of Northlake Centre Parkway, around 5:50 a.m. after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One 15-Year-Old Dead, Two Others Arrested After East Charlotte Shooting

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested two 15-year-olds for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in east Charlotte over the Memorial Day weekend. The victim in the case, identified as John Morales, died due to his injuries. Officers arrested the two juvenile suspects for the murder of Morales on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bail bondsman shoots man outside Gastonia home, authorities say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was shot by at least one bail bondsman in the Gastonia area Friday morning, authorities said. According to Gastonia Police, the shooting happened outside a home on Diane 29 Theater Road. The 24-year-old was seriously injured in the shooting, which happened around 6:41...
GASTONIA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTV

Man killed by bail bondsman in Gastonia

More than 7,800 CMS educators responded to the state-wide survey. The expanded subsidies will help make childcare more affordable for working-class families. USC Lancaster students and professors donated suitcases full of supplies for Ukrainian refugees and soldiers. Updated: 13 hours ago. The shooting happened at the District Apartments. They're located...
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memorial Day#Drug Possession#Murder#Violent Crime#Channel 9
fox46.com

Lightning strike causes fire at North Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lightning strike during Friday afternoon’s storms struck a home on the 8000 block of Woodcock Lane in North Charlotte, causing the home to catch fire. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Woman shot, killed in Spencer; man in custody

SPENCER, N.C. — A man is accused of shooting and killing a woman in Spencer Thursday morning, police said. Officers responded just before 6:30 a.m. to North Salisbury Avenue, where they found Aimee Wah, 32, shot in the face. Authorities confirmed she died at the scene. [ ALSO READ:...
SPENCER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCNC

Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. — Spencer police are investigating after a person was found dead in a home Thursday morning. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said it is assisting Spencer officers in the search for a suspect after the victim was found dead at a home on North Salisbury Avenue, near the Spencer Mini Mart.
SPENCER, NC
WBTV

Vigil for infant, father killed in Monroe shooting happening Saturday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The community is coming together to honor a four-month-old infant and his father who were shot and killed last weekend in Monroe. According to officers, 25-year-old Darion McClendon and four-month-old Da’Mari McClendon were found shot outside a home on Morrow Avenue around 10:08 p.m. on May 29.
MONROE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Third Shooting In A Month At A South Charlotte Apartment Complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A south Charlotte apartment complex experienced their third deadly shooting within the month on Monday. Now city council members are looking at their options while residents are looking for a way out. Two weeks ago, one of the three victims, a 9-year-old, was caught in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

3 shot at Hickory apartments, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — Three people were shot Thursday night in Hickory, police said. The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the Hillside Garden apartments off Ninth Avenue Southeast. [ALSO READ: Deputies: 2 students charged after social media threat, evacuation at Hickory school]. Witnesses said they heard more than...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Police investigating Spencer woman's murder

Three people were shot Thursday night in Hickory. Two are seriously injured and another is in critical condition and not expected to survive. A former local Sheriff who used to issue gun permits, and a current popular gun shop owner, are speaking out with their idea. Panthers’ project bankruptcy filing...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Double homicide at daycare in Kannapolis

The final blow for the Panthers project in Rock Hill was issued Wednesday night when David Tepper’s company GT Real Estate Holdings filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Elected leaders, Tepper’s team avoid question over Rock Hill deal collapse. Updated: 3 hours ago. GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Police: Two found dead in Kannapolis home

A large number of officers responded to a home on North Salisbury Avenue, beside the Spencer Mini Center. This is the furthest a bill promoting medical marijuana has made it in North Carolina. It passed a senate legislative committee and now goes to the full Senate. Union County elementary school...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy