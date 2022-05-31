ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Independence revives annual Independence Day Celebration

By Tod Palmer
 3 days ago
After being canceled two straight years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Independence announced Tuesday that its annual Independence Day Celebration will return Saturday, July 2.

“We are excited to see the Independence Day Celebration return to our community,” Mayor Rory Rowland said in a statement. “This is an Independence favorite, and we look forward to a safe, fun event for all involved.”

The event will take place at the Mormon Visitors Center, 937 W. Walnut, with gates set to open at 5:30 p.m.

There will be food trucks on-site with live music at 7 p.m. until 8:45 p.m.

The Spirit of Independence Concert Band will play at 9 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Outside fireworks, weapons, smoking, pets and alcohol are prohibited at the event.

The celebration — which was hampered in recent years by the pandemic and budgetary restraints, according to a city spokeswoman — is a partnership between Independence and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Independence Stake.

More information will be posted as it becomes available on a Facebook event post for the Independence Day Celebration.

