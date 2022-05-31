ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Heckert Return in Portland

By Speedway Digest Staff
 3 days ago
BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that Connecticut driver, Scott Heckert, will be behind the wheel of the stock car No. 5 Chevrolet this upcoming Saturday, June 4th, for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Pacific Office Automation 147, at Portland International Raceway. Heckert is a professional racing driver who...

