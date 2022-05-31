SWFL teens finish their National Spelling Bee competition in the semifinals

14-year-old Naresh Ran of Naples and 13-year-old Jose Garcia of Fort Myers made it all the way up to the semifinal round of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The words that tripped them up were “caryatid” and “oolite.”

Ran and Garcia were two of 234 spellers who earned their spots by advancing through regional bees, competing against students representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Department of Defense schools in Europe. Spellers also represented four countries outside the U.S.: the Bahamas, Canada, Germany, and Ghana.

