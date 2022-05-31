Imperial Valley Economic And Energy Summit

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized the Imperial Irrigation District. The EPA has announced a settlement with the IID for violations of the Clean Water Act related to polluting wetlands around the Salton Sea. Under the settlement, Imperial Irrigation District will pay a $299,857 penalty and provide mitigation to offset the harm to the environment. In November of 2020, inspectors from the EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inspected IID's construction of drain banks in the Salton Sea area and found that activities had resulted in the discharge of sediment to about 1 acre of wetlands. The discharge also impacted approximately 20 acres of wetlands by severing a connection with Morton Bay, which drains in the Salton Sea. In addition to paying the nearly 300-thousand-dollar penalty, the IID will develop a plan for removal of the sediment and restoration of the water connection to Morton Bay. According to the EPA, if the IID is not able to restore the impacted site, they would need to establish 63 acres of wetlands at an alternate location.
CalChamber has recognized two local chambers of commerce. The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley and the Imperial Valley Chamber of Commerce have both received the 2022 President's Circle Award. The award, first presented in 2009, recognizes chambers for excellence in business advocacy, helping members comply with California employment laws. President's Circle Award recipients published vote records of their state legislators on key business issues, generated letters to state elected officials on issues of interest to members. The state chamber organization said a total of 14 chambers in the state received the award.
(AB 2248 has one more hurdle)....The bill is Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia's California-Mexico Border River Restoration Bill. The bill has cleared the Assembly. It now goes to senate committees. If approved, the bill would provide $50 million to take care of issues at the New River in Calexico, and $50 million to take care of issues at the Tijuana River in San Diego. The funds would help pay for public health and environmental projects at both rivers. Despite the previous projects, Garcia says the New River is still one of the most polluted rivers in the United States. The Assemblyman is asking for local governments to support the bill as it begins the senate committee process.
The Imperial County Registrar of Voters has identified an error in the impartial analysis of Measure Y contained in the Voter Guide. Measure Y is for a bond for the El Centro Elementary School District. The Voter Guide says that the total amount repayable during the life of the bond , including principle and interest, is estimated to be approximately $771,049,638. The correct amount should be $71,049,638. The bond issue is only for voters within the El Centro Elementary School District. The corrected copy can be found at www.ImperialCounty.org.
Public workshops on the proposed Imperial Irrigation District Equitable Distribution Plan wrap-up Thursday. The Brawley City Council Chambers will be the site of a workshop from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. The final scheduled workshop will run from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. at the Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro. The IID invited public participation and feedback on the proposed plan to manage the district's water allocation.
Tuesday, June 7, 2022, is Election Day but you can vote early. You can drop your ballot off at Drop Boxes at various City Hall locations throughout the County as well as the County Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro. The Drop Boxes are available 24 hours a day. Ballots will be accepted on Saturday, June 4th at the Elections Department in the County Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro between 9am - 5pm. and on Election Day between 7am - 8pm. You can also send your ballot through the U. S. Mail or of course you vote the old fashion way and visit your assigned precinct. The polls will be open from 7am - 8pm on Tuesday.
(Warm Temperatures will turn hot before you know it)....Predictions are temperatures may be hotter than usual this year. It is recommended that residents be prepared. The Local Health Department and law enforcement agencies will be holding a media event, to share information on the dangers of the hot summer months, and how residents can be prepared. It is the hope that the media will dispurse the information in their individual platforms. This Friday they will share information about the dangers of heatstroke and prevention tips for parents and caregivers. Children are at a higher risk than adults of dying from heatstroke in a hot vehicle, especially when they are too young to participate. Speakers at the media event will be Matthew Suamataia, public information officer with the El Centro Fire Department, Lt. Ernesto Ruedas with the California Highway Patrol and Mayra Ibarra, injury prevention coordinator, Emergency Medical Services with the County Public Health Department. They will also provide tips on ways to prevent other heat related injuries to children during the summer.
One person died and three others were injured when a van crashed on Interstate 8 near Jacumba Hot Springs Friday morning. The acccident occurred shortly before 10:00 a.m. when a van went out of control, ran off the roadway, struck a boulder and overturned. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three other individuals were transported to San Diego area hospitals with major injuries.
El Centro Police responded to the north alley of the 400 block of Olive Avenue Friday morning at about 7:45 following reports of a man with a rifle. On arrival, officers found a man with a rifle in a car in the alley. The man complied when he was ordered to drop the rifle. Upon further investigation it was determined that the gun was a pellet rifle. The man told officers that he wanted to sight in the rifle. The man, and a woman who was also in the car were informed about the proper handling and transportation procedures of firearms, including air rifles and replica firearms. Both the man and the woman were released. The pellet gun was relinquished to officers. No charges were filed.
Initial reports are that two people died in a fiery crash Wednesday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol says the accident was reported at 3:25 p.m. on southbound Highway 86 just south of Carey Road. A car and a tractor trailer rig collided. A caller speaking to KXO Radio was telling the station about the accident when they saw the car explode in flames. Highway 86 was shut down between Keystone and Austin Roads and traffic diverted as emergency crews worked at the scene. The investigation is continuing.
Comments / 0