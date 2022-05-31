ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoFundMe started after local suffers brain injury during motorcycle crash

By TownLift // Parker Malatesta
 3 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — Local Zack Meland suffered a severe brain injury and fractures to his leg following a motorcycle crash on May 26 near Fresh Market. He is currently hospitalized in the neuro-ICU.

Meland has lived in the Park City community for years, formerly working at White Pine Touring, and currently a staff member at Old Town Cellars on Main Street.

A friend of Zack, Natalie McHale, told TownLift that medical staff are hoping to perform surgery on his leg on Tuesday.

“Everyone just kind of knows him as the guy who’s always out and about doing things,” McHale said. She said since he discovered mountain biking several years ago, Meland has centered his life around the activity. “He’s a big adrenaline junkie.”

McHale said that his lifelong dream is to become a helicopter pilot.

To help support medical expenses, a GoFundMe has been launched. Over $18,000 has been raised within the first 24 hours of the page being live. The money will also help support Zack’s mother Heidi, who flew out from Minnesota following the crash.


