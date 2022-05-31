Djordje Mihailovic (ankle) out of upcoming USMNT camp

U.S. men’s national team midfielder Djordje Mihailovic is off the club’s June training-camp roster because of an ankle injury.

He suffered the injury Saturday in CF Montreal’s 4-3 win over FC Cincinnati in MLS play.

The national team said it won’t add a replacement to the roster ahead of its scheduled June friendlies and the start of CONCACAF Nations League play next month.

The United States has four June matches on the schedule — friendlies against Morocco on Wednesday and Uruguay on Sunday, and CONCACAF play against Grenada (June 10) and El Salvador (June 14).

Mihailovic has one goal in six appearances with the U.S. men’s national team.

A 23-year-old Floridian, Mihailovic has seven goals and four assists in 14 games for CF Montreal this season.

–Field Level Media

