Cincinnati, OH

Djordje Mihailovic (ankle) out of upcoming USMNT camp

 2 days ago

U.S. men’s national team midfielder Djordje Mihailovic is off the club’s June training-camp roster because of an ankle injury.

He suffered the injury Saturday in CF Montreal’s 4-3 win over FC Cincinnati in MLS play.

The national team said it won’t add a replacement to the roster ahead of its scheduled June friendlies and the start of CONCACAF Nations League play next month.

The United States has four June matches on the schedule — friendlies against Morocco on Wednesday and Uruguay on Sunday, and CONCACAF play against Grenada (June 10) and El Salvador (June 14).

Mihailovic has one goal in six appearances with the U.S. men’s national team.

A 23-year-old Floridian, Mihailovic has seven goals and four assists in 14 games for CF Montreal this season.

ClutchPoints

5 USMNT players who impressed Gregg Berhalter vs. Morocco ahead of 2022 World Cup

Wednesday marked the first of four matches for the USMNT in June, this time it was a friendly in Cincinnati against fellow World Cup qualifier Morocco. Goals from Brenden Aaronson, Timothy Weah, and Haji Wright from the penalty spot gave the USMNT a very comfortable 3-0 win over a side who finished in the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations this January, only bowing out to eventual runners up Egypt. However, this game was more about testing personnel against world class opposition from outside Concacaf, and that mission was also accomplished.
CINCINNATI, OH
