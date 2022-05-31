ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff Engaged!

extratv
extratv
 2 days ago

Margaret Qualley, 27, and Jack Antonoff, 38, are getting married!

She confirmed the news on Instagram, as she showed off her ring, writing, "Oh I love him!"

The couple sparked engagement rumors, after Qualley hit the premiere of “Stars at Noon” at the Cannes Film Festival wearing the diamond ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25cglk_0fvsJBC300

The new sparkler was hard to miss against her black, floor-length, layered Chanel gown. Jack did not walk the red carpet with his future bride; instead, she posed with co-star Joe Alwyn.

Margaret and Jack were first linked last summer, when they were spotted kissing in NYC.

During their outing, the “Maid” star and the Bleachers musician were all over each other while picking up ice cream at Milk Bar.

They eventually took their relationship public at the AFI Awards Luncheon and Critics’ Choice Awards, both in March 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LH9hq_0fvsJBC300

The couple made their relationship Instagram official when Margaret shared pics from the Critics’ Choice Awards on her account, captioning them, “Date night.”

A few weeks later, he shared a pic of the pair in an elevator on his Instagram account, using the hashtag #couplesgoals.

Before Margaret and Jack started dating, they were both in high-profile relationships. Qualley dated Shia LeBeouf and Pete Davidson, while Antonoff was with Lena Dunham for several years.

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Engaged

“Dancing with the Stars” alum Derek Hough, 37, and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert, 27, are taking the next step in their relationship!. On Thursday, Derek posted a pic of himself and Hayley surrounded by flowers and candles. He wrote on Instagram, “It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever ♥️.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Margaret Qualley
d1softballnews.com

Zoë Kravitz Gets Canceled For Flirting With Jaden Smith When He Was Underage – CINEMABLEND

After Zoë Kravitz gave her opinion on the 2022 Oscars controversy, the fandom went over her and reminded her of something not so pleasant in her career. The whole world weighed in on the 2022 Oscars stage violence at the hands of Will Smith and Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about the physical appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith, companion of the protagonist of King Richard: A winning family for several years.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Johnny Depp Reunites with Ex Kate Moss Amid Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss reunited in London, just days after she testified in his defamation case against Amber Heard. The meetup took place at Royal Albert Hall, where Johnny was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. Kate attended the show, and the exes reportedly reunited backstage. Kate, 48,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afi Awards#Chanel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Mary J. Blige Receives Icon Award From Janet Jackson at 2022 BBMAs — Watch

Click here to read the full article. Mary J. Blige‘s icon status was made official at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The Power Book II: Ghost star was honored with the BBMAs’ coveted Icon Award during Sunday’s ceremony on NBC. And who better to receive such a title? Blige boasts an incredible 10-for-10 record at the BBMAs, having won every trophy for which she has ever been nominated, including Female Artist of the Year in 2006. “The way the world is now, I think people think icons are born that way, that they become a legend overnight,” Blige began. “But that is definitely...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Cropped Turtleneck Tank Top And Sky-High Platforms—Wow!

Even when Jennifer Lopez is running errands, she’s doing it in style! The Marry Me star, 52, was just spotted by paparazzi on a day out on the town with her fiancé Ben Affleck, 49, and her son Max, 14, all seen exiting a white vehicle in Los Angeles. The “On the Floor” singer wore seemingly casual outfit— that is— until you see her sky-high kicks!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Wanda Sykes Discusses Being ‘Traumatized’ By Will Smith’s Oscars Slap During Appearance At Comedy Show

Will Smith’s Oscars slap sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry, sparking a conversation that’s still going nearly two months later. A multitude of celebrities have weighed in on the situation and, while some have defended Smith’s actions, others have criticized him. Wanda Sykes, who co-hosted this year’s Academy Awards, falls into the latter category. She’s shared thoughts on the matter before but, during a recent comedy show, she opened up about still being “traumatized” by the experience.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pregnant Michelle Williams debuts baby bump on Cannes 2022 red carpet

Michelle Williams is glowing. The “Manchester by the Sea” actress is pregnant with her third child (and second with husband Thomas Kail), and showed off her blossoming baby bump for the first time at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Friday. For the red carpet premiere of her new film “Showing Up,” Williams wore a black-and-white empire-waisted lace gown from Chanel Haute Couture that draped over her tummy. She accessorized with comfortable cap-toed Chanel ballet flats and a delicate diamond choker, her platinum blond pixie styled with a sleek side part. “It’s totally joyous,” Williams, 41, told Variety earlier this month, revealing that she and...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Idris Elba & Wife Sabrina on How Their Relationship Has Evolved

British superstar Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina have taken on the podcast world with “Coupledom”!. “Extra’s” Carlos Greer interviewed the duo to get the scoop on the show, which is about the power of partnerships and all relationships. Idris explained, “Our partnership with the earth...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Christina Perri Expecting Baby Girl After Pregnancy Losses

Singer Christina Perri, 35, has a bun in the oven!. On Monday, Perri broke the news that she is expecting her second child with husband Paul Costabile. The news comes more than a year after Perri revealed her pregnancy loss. Referencing the baby she lost in 2020, who she named...
MUSIC
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!. On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed. O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

70K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy