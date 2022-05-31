Here's How Difficult Buying a Handgun in Canada Was Before Uvalde Shooting

Satirical newspaper The Onion published 21 identical headlines on mass shootings to make a point about gun control, following the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "'No way to prevent this' says only nation where this happens regularly" the headline reads on all 21 stories. While the headline remains the same across each story, they're all about a different mass shooting that has occurred in the US. Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe copy of each story remains nearly identical besides the number of victims and location with The Onion poking fun at the extremely serious...

UVALDE, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO