VIDEO: Moose Defends Young From Grizzly At Glacier NP

Source: Youtube channel

A lucky visitor to Glacier National Park managed to capture some amazing wildlife footage without even leaving his hotel, and we're lucky enough to see it too!

According to the man filming: "Right outside of Many Glacier Hotel in Glacier National Park, a moose gave birth to two calves. Almost immediately a grizzly began stalking them day and night. Safely from a balcony of the hotel, I’ve been able to record different interactions between the grizzly and moose."

The grizzly approaches the young moose while the mother watches warily from the water. If she moves too fast in protecting her young she might trigger an attack. But inaction will lose her one of her young.

Finally, the moose takes decisive action, chasing the grizzly off.

Unfortunately, the grizzly proved tenacious, and later managed to pick off one of the moose's calves.

It might not be pretty, but it's nature. Bears have to eat too.