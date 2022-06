Connor Mosack will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in the Pacific Office Automation 147 Saturday at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway. The 23-year-old racer from Charlotte, North Carolina, comes to the Xfinity Series from the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli where he competes in the TA2 division. Mosack has made 22 starts in “America’s Road-Racing Series” and is currently in his second fulltime TA2 season. As a rookie in 2021, Mosack scored four podium finishes in his.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO