Christoval Woman Avoids Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to Shooting Neighbor's Cat

By Matt Trammell
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – A Christoval women was sentenced in San Angelo Tuesday morning for shooting a cat.

According to court documents, on May 31, Rebecca Keys Bilbo, 70, pleaded guilty to cruelty to non-livestock animals by poison, killing, or causing it serous bodily injury.

Bilbo was originally arrested for the offense in Oct. 2021. In an affidavit written by a deputy at the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Bilbo is accused of shooting her neighbors cat with a .22 rifle.

During the investigation it was determined that a grey female cat was shot. The owner of the cat told deputies that the his cat "Mama Cass" had been shot. Bilbo claimed that she shot a stray cat that was tearing up trash.

The cat was found alive but with injuries to its abdomen. Deputies also discovered that the cat was wearing a pink collar with a pink bell on it.

Bilbo was indicted for the charge in Dec. 2021 and pleaded guilty for the charge one May 31 at 9:15 a.m. In the plea deal, the DA's office and her agreed to no jail time but a $433.06 restitution charge.

San Angelo, TX
News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

