Public Health

Bill Gates Says Next Pandemic Could Be Act of Bioterrorism

By Ed Browne
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Gates also spoke about the conspiracy theories he's found himself at the center of since the COVID...

Comments / 861

panda011
3d ago

You’re pure evil Bill Gates pure evil thousands of peoples lives ended because of COVID-19 Their blood is on your hands. What are you trying to do destroy us all pure evil

Reply(19)
489
Bobby Rivers
3d ago

This line in the article caught my eye.Gates has spoken out a number of times since the outbreak of COVID-19, and even warned of a novel pandemic disease a few years beforehand. Yes, yes he did and we all find that a little bit odd. Why is Bill Gates, someone with no actual training of viruses, is the mouth piece for our health. Why does this guy have a platform? Something is seriously wrong.

Reply(30)
408
Samantha Sousa
3d ago

The first one was. Covid was a test to see how the population would react. Yes it will happen again. It’s part of the end game

Reply(5)
266
Newsweek

