ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterrett, AL

Sterrett man killed in two-vehicle crash

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 3 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Sterrett man on Monday, May 30, at approximately 5:29 p.m....

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Sterrett, AL
City
Chelsea, AL
City
Shoal Creek, AL
County
Shelby County, AL
Shelby County, AL
Crime & Safety
wvua23.com

Part of I-359 shut down this morning after pedestrian fatality

A portion of the southbound lanes of Interstate 359 was shut down this morning while officers investigated a traffic fatality. Tuscaloosa Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around the area of I-359 and Oscar Baxter Drive around 3:50 a.m. Police and medics arrived within minutes, but the man had died from his injuries.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Santa Fe#Traffic Accident#The Tribune#Alea
CBS 42

One person trapped inside car after accident in Childersburg

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-car accident Thursday afternoon in Childersburg left one person trapped inside the vehicle. According to the Childersburg Fire and Rescue Department, the accident occurred on DeSoto Caverns Parkway to Flagpole Mountain Road near Maddox at around 3:30 p.m. When CFD arrived, they found one person outside the vehicle and another […]
AL.com

Man shoots self with stolen gun in Bessemer, gets arrested

A 30-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he called police to say someone shot him. The problem, according to Bessemer police, is that he accidentally shot himself. And, to make matters worse, he did so with a stolen gun, said Lt. Christian Clemons. Officers responded about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting at Homewood restaurant leaves 1 dead, 2 in police custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A shooting outside a restaurant in Homewood on Friday left one person dead and two others in custody, police said. According to the Homewood Police Department, a person was shot in the chest in the parking lot of The Seafood King on State Farm Parkway just before noon. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital but died from their injuries.
HOMEWOOD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
WSFA

Hit-and-run kills Montgomery pedestrian late Monday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A late Monday night hit-and-run collision has claimed a pedestrian’s life, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed. Trenecia Harmon, 38, of Montgomery, died after being struck by a vehicle in the 500 block of West Fairview Avenue around 10:40 p.m. on Memorial Day. The driver...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Pike Road man encounters robbery suspect inside his home

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who lives in the Lochshire neighborhood in Pike Road had a frightening encounter with a suspect on the run following an armed robbery. According to Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, an armed 16-year-old robbed the Dollar General off Vaughn Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
PIKE ROAD, AL
CBS 42

Tow truck driver, passengers alive after shots were fired on I-20/59

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) – A tow truck driver, his colleague, and their passenger who needed a lift, are still alive after someone shot at them from another car while driving along I-20/59 in Bessemer. The three tell CBS 42 that the incident happened Saturday night. Jeff DeShazo, of McCalla, said that while he was getting […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Local man drowns on Smith Lake Monday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continues to assist multiple rescue efforts in the search and recovery of a local man.  According to the ALEA, the marine-related event occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday, May 30, and has claimed the life of Frankie D. Cruce, 60, of Good Hope who drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat.  The incident occurred on Smith Lake near Miller’s Flats. ALEA is currently assisting Daphne Search and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue and Cullman County Fire and Rescue. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office dive team has also been assisting in the search and recovery in their efforts.  “Due to search and rescue crews using side scan sonar equipment, we ask that all boaters avoid the area until further notice,” ALEA requested.  No further information is available at this time. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Attalla man arrested for stealing tools and catalytic converters

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man on a third-degree theft of property charge as announced Thursday. Joe Morris was arrested after he was heard cutting catalytic converters off a vehicle. When Morris was approached by the witness, he fled in a vehicle.
ATTALLA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy