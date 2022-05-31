ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State guard Terquavion Smith withdrawing from NBA draft

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dcNFG_0fvsIVhy00

North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith, who possibly could have been a late first-round selection in next month’s NBA draft, is pulling out of the event and will return to the Wolfpack for his sophomore season.

“I’ve decided to play next season for NC State, the first team to offer me a scholarship,” Smith told ESPN on Tuesday.

NC State also confirmed the news on its Twitter account.

The 6-foot-4 Smith made the 2021-22 Atlantic Coast Conference All-Rookie squad after averaging 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 32 games (25 starts) as a freshman for the Wolfpack, who finished 11-21 overall and 4-16 in the ACC.

Smith finished second in the conference with 96 3-point field goals.

He is from North Carolina, having played in high school at Farmville Central.

The NBA draft will be held June 23 in Brooklyn.

–Field Level Media

