Deliveroo will now bring your pairs of trainers in two hours

The next time you’re in a trainer-related emergency, never fear because JD Sports has announced it’s trialling a partnership with Deliveroo to bring you new shoes in under two hours.

Sneakerheads up and down the country will be delighted to learn that they may no longer have to wait a number of working days for their order to arrive. Instead, Deliveroo will bring you a brand new pair of trainers within hours.

Branching out from its usual food delivery, the service means some customers can now decide what trainers they want to wear to a bar on Friday morning and have them delivered and ready to wear that night.

News of the partnership was shared on Twitter by streetwear supplier Bennetts, who wrote: “JD have announced future orders will be able to be delivered same day with Deliveroo.”

The “ultra-fast delivery” that promises the goods within two hours will set customers back £14.99 as is being trialled as a delivery option at a select number of JD Sports stores across the UK.

According to the screengrab posted on Twitter, one of the trial stores appears to be a JD Sports on Liverpool’s Edge Lane.

JD Sports commented on the trial, telling The Sun : “The prospect of a partnership is exciting but any future decisions will be subject to further testing.”

People responded to the news on Twitter in typical social media fashion.

One person joked: “Seeing TNs at my door after I ordered a 6 inch sub.”

Another said: “Imagine being at pre’s and you want some new creps.”

Someone else commented: “Due to reup on [Air] forces mid bbq.”



A Deliveroo spokesperson told LADBible the company is “piloting a small number of deliveries at limited stores as part of a small-scale trial to understand whether there could be potential for a future partnership between Deliveroo and the JD Group”.



