Congress & Courts

Former Trump Ally Calls on Gun Owners to Push Republican Senators on Reform

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former congressman Joe Walsh said gun reform would not happen unless "passionate Second Amendment people like me, get off of our ass and pressure [the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 348

James Crawford
2d ago

No free man shall ever be debarred the use of arms." "I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery." "What country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance. Let them take arms."Thomas Jefferson

Reply(41)
94
Bj Johns
2d ago

why is it that no one is saying anything about the school having a door unlocked and unguarded?.. I haul school kids all over to schools all over... I have never seen a school in years that had a open or unlocked door... and the kid knew it would be unlocked.. WHY THE HELL ARE WE NOT TALKING AND MAD AS HELL ABOUT THAT?

Reply(34)
30
Tennessee Mama
2d ago

Thats Laughable, I nor anyone I know is giving up there guns or calling for more gun control. This administration is leading us down a path of destruction. None of us are safe with Brandon in office, open borders, talk of war, food shortage, and the highest gas prices in years. The damn liberals/communists in our country are trying strip away the 2A slowly until they have all of the control to successfully disarm all of America. So no thank you.

Reply(25)
55
