ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Distracting Design Features Hilary Farr Says To Avoid Putting In Your Kitchen

By Adrianna MacPherson
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HGTV's Hillary Farr is known for transforming homes so that families can enjoy them for years to come. Here is what she says you should avoid in your...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilary Farr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Kitchens#Interior Designers#Tlc#Hgtv#Apartment Therapy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Apartment Therapy

A Vintage Vase Turns Out To Be a $1.8 Million Antique From the 1700s

If you think your collections are priceless artifacts, you wouldn’t be alone. But some are more historic than others. In the U.K., a blue vase that had been sitting in someone’s kitchen for decades was discovered to be a rare 18th-century Chinese artifact created for the court of the Qianlong Emperor, reports CNN. It recently sold for $1.8 million at an auction.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

7 Outdoor Decorating Tips for Enjoying Whatever Outside Space You Have — Big or Small

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Summer’s definitely here, but it’s never too late to start sprucing up your backyard, deck, patio, or even a tiny terrace with outdoor furniture, textiles, lights, and special entertaining touches. Outside decor trends don’t shift quite as quickly as interior ones do, but that doesn’t mean changes aren’t afoot at all in the outdoor market. You can do plenty of things to make your space feel fresh for 2022, and with just a few key tips, hanging out solo or hosting a group can be so much easier and more enjoyable.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
46K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy