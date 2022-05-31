ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez just added another tattoo to her collection

By Rebecah Jacobs
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYrAH_0fvsI9cT00

Selena Gomez is giving credit where credit is due.

The Selena + Chef star took to social media over the weekend to give fans a glimpse of her latest tattoo in a she video posted to TikTok. In the clip, the 29-year-old singer and actress showed off the finishing touches of her new ink, which is located on her ankle behind the bone. The tattoo simply reads, “By God,” seemingly referencing the fact that she was created by God.


As fans of the Wizards of Waverly Place alum already know, this far from the first tattoo Gomez has gotten over the years. Just a few months ago, in December 2021, celebrity tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy revealed that he’s done between eight and 10 different tattoos on Selena, which he says are “hidden throughout her body.”


Back in 2019, McCurdy talked to E! News about doing on of her tattoos, specifically, designing a “traditional pair of praying hands with a rosary” for the star that year.

“She was excited,” he said about the ink. “When I did her tattoo of the prayer hands, we were listening to her album [Rare]. And it’s nerve-wracking trying to critique your own work before the world sees it, and this time I could tell she was just really happy with it.”

Other tattoos on the entertainer’s body include a music note on her wrist, roman numerals for the number 76 on the back of her neck, a lowercase “g” that seems to stand for her sister, Gracie, and the word “sunshine” on her right foot.

She also has a semicolon on her wrist, which she got with 13 Reasons Why stars Alisha Boe and Tommy Dorfman , a “RARE” neck tattoo in honor of her album, and the date of the kidney surgery she underwent in 2017, when she received a kidney transplant from her friend, Francia Raisa .

It’s safe to say Selena is nowhere close to finishing her tattoo collection.

