Red Wings reportedly pursuing Barry Trotz. Can Yzerman lure him to Detroit?

If Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings intend to hire Barry Trotz, they'll have to beat out at least four teams for his services -- including three who made the playoffs as recently as last season.

The Wings have missed the playoffs six years in a row.

Trotz could be the coach to snap that drought and get Detroit's rebuild off the ground. The Red Wings are among four teams Trotz has spoken with since he was stunningly fired by the Islanders, Elliotte Friedman reported over the weekend, with a fifth expected to get a call soon.

The two-time Jack Adams Award winner and third most winningest coach in NHL history is the biggest fish on the head coaching market this offseason. And he's understandably in no rush to be reeled in.

"From what I understand, Barry Trotz has let it be known to teams that he is not in a hurry to make his choice and he won’t make his decision until he’s sure it’s right for himself and his family," Friedman reported . "He’s spoken to Winnipeg, he’s spoken to Philly, he’s spoken to Vegas. I believe he’s spoken to Detroit and I also believe he’s still going to speak to Dallas."

While it's too early to name favorites, Winnipeg might have the upper hand. The Jets have a roster to win now, having made the playoffs each of the four seasons prior to this one, and play in Trotz's hometown province of Manitoba.

"Are the Jets serious? Yes, I do believe the Jets are very serious and very competitive. But like I said, Trotz has indicated he will take his time to make sure it’s the right move for him and his family and he won’t rush it," Friedman said.

In his search for Jeff Blashill's successor, Yzerman is looking for a demanding, defensive-minded coach who will push Detroit's young players to a new level. Trotz certainly checks those boxes . He's molded smart, tight-checking teams in each of his three stops in the NHL.

Can Yzerman lure him to Detroit? It's not out of the question. The Red Wings can pitch a bright future built around 25-year-old captain Dylan Larkin and two of the league's best rookies in Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, with more young talent on the way. They can also sell the idea of revitalizing an Original Six franchise with the third most Cups in NHL history.

Vegas can also make a strong sales pitch, with one of the deepest rosters in the league. Like the Jets, the Golden Knights had made the playoffs four years in a row prior to this season, including in 2017-18 when they lost to Trotz and the Capitals in the Stanley Cup Finals.

And the Stars, if they indeed target Trotz after the departure of Rick Bowness, are fresh off a 98-point season and just two years removed from a trip to the Cup Finals.

