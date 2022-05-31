ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Hulu? Here’s how to sign up and what’s included on the TV streaming service

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3klBYn_0fvsHzxR00

You probably already know about the biggest TV streaming services , like Netflix , YouTube and Amazon Prime Video . But there’s also Hulu , which is actually older than many of its rivals, having arrived way back in 2007, and has over 40 million subscribers in the US, where it is exclusively available.

Partly owned by Disney, Hulu stands apart from rivals like Netflix (and Disney+ ) for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, the cheapest tier includes adverts, which isn’t the case on other (generally more expensive) streaming services. Secondly, Hulu offers a premium tier that includes access to a wide range of live TV channels.

For many TV viewers, this selection of channels can turn it into a substitute for cable, satellite and local broadcast TV.

Here is everything you need to know about Hulu, from the price and tier options, to what’s available to stream right now.

How much is Hulu?

As of mid-2022, Hulu is priced from $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. This package gives subscribers access to the entire catalogue of 2,500 on-demand movies and 40,000 episodes of hit TV shows. But it also includes adverts, which is rare among streaming services.

If you don’t wish to see adverts, then Hulu costs $12.99 a month. This is a big price jump, almost doubling the cost of the service while still offering the same catalogue of content. Paying for this really depends on whether you can put up with seeing adverts between content, like on regular broadcast and cable TV.

Hulu is also available in a couple of packages with other streaming services. For $13.99 a month, the ad-supported version of Hulu comes with Disney+ and ESPN+, both of which are ad-free. This adds Disney’s massive content catalogue (including Marvel and Star Wars ), plus sports from the ESPN channel. This package with the ad-free version of Hulu costs $19.99 a month.

Then there is the live TV package, which is priced from $69.99 a month and includes Hulu’s Live TV collection of 75 channels. Aimed at cord-cutters who no longer want to pay for cable or satellite TV, this package includes channels like (deep breath now) ABC, Animal Planet, CBS, CNBC, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Fox, History Channel, MotorTrend, MTV, National Geographic, Nickelodeon, QVC and Smithsonian Channel.

It’s a fairly comprehensive selection of TV channels, and also comes with Hulu’s on-demand content, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+. Content can be viewed on two devices at once, and there’s also 50 hours of storage, so you can record live TV and watch it later. Removing adverts from Hulu increases the price, however, to $75.99 a month.

Finally, upping the recorded TV storage to 200 hours and adding the option to fast-forward through adverts adds an extra $9.99 on top, and increasing the screen limit from two to unlimited also costs an additional $9.99.

Does Hulu have a free trial?

Hulu’s free trials vary in length, but currently a 30-day trial period is available for Hulu streaming plans (that’s the one that starts at $6.99 a month). There’s also a free seven-day trial for Hulu Plus Live TV (with its roster of 75 channels to pick from).

You have to hand over billing details up front, but can cancel your subscription and close your account before the free trial ends if you feel Hulu isn’t for you.

What to watch on Hulu

Hulu has more than 2,500 movies and over 40,000 TV episodes, with the focus being on the latter instead of producing its own exclusive films, as Netflix does. Hit TV shows available on Hulu include How I Met Your Father , Grey’s Anatomy , Vikings , Nine Perfect Strangers , Pam & Tommy , Better Off Ted , Modern Family , Scrubs , Normal People , Killing Eve and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Not all of these are exclusive to Hulu, however, with many available on other streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video , Disney+ and BBC iPlayer .

How to cancel Hulu

Hulu subscriptions can be cancelled and continued again at any time, and there is also the option of pausing your payments for up to 12 weeks.

To cancel your Hulu subscription, go to your account page on a computer or mobile browser, then click or tap on ‘cancel’ under the ‘your subscription’ section.

You’ll then be asked if you would like to pause your subscription instead, but the option is still there to cancel your subscription if you’d prefer. Now just follow the remaining on-screen prompts to complete the cancellation process.

Is Hulu available in the UK?

No, Hulu is not available in the UK . In fact, Hulu is only available in the US, as well as in US territories and US military bases. However, as we’ve mentioned above, some content offered on Hulu can be found elsewhere, such as The Handmaid’s Tale on Channel 4 and its All 4 streaming service, and Pam & Tommy , which is also available on Disney+ .

