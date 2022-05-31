ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumers Shift Focus to Services Rather Than Goods

By Cheddar
 3 days ago

After two years of staying at home and saving up during the pandemic, Americans are now turning their attention back to service-based businesses like travel, restaurants, hotels, and movie theatres. Brian Ehrig, a retail analyst at management consulting firm Kearney, joined Cheddar to discuss the state of the consumer on the heels of the latest earnings reports from retail giants like Walmart and Target, a summer travel boom, and record-high gas prices. "We already see it with travel happening again, and I think that consumers are getting back out there," he said. "We're going to see them spending very strongly and hopefully on a lot of these non-discretionary items that are more exciting than paying extra for gas and food.

