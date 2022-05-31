ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Austin: DoD must increase efforts to destigmatize mental health care

By Dod News
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Zfm2_0fvsHQG800

Both the White House and the Defense Department, said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, have made taking care of military families a priority. Included in that "sacred obligation," he said, is an increased commitment to providing support to families who have lost a service member and destigmatizing mental health care.

"This is a national commitment, and it's on all of us," he said. "That means working alongside our friends at the VA [Department of Veterans Affairs]. That means working with lawmakers here in Washington and in state and local governments. And that means being good partners with community organizations big and small."

Austin spoke May 28 during the National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp's banquet in Arlington, Virginia. The 28th annual event was sponsored by the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.

The secretary explained some of the challenges faced by military families and their loved ones who serve — all challenges DOD can help with; one challenge involves mental health care.

"It ... means redoubling our efforts to reduce the stigmas on getting help and to lower the barriers and increase the access to mental health care," Austin said. "We continue our critically important work to prevent suicide within our military community and our veteran family. You have heard me say this before, and I intend to keep on saying it: mental health is health, period."

The secretary also said DOD must do more to support families who have lost a service member.

"We've got to make sure that we're doing everything we can to support those who have lost loved ones," he said. "We've got to do more to help our newly bereaved families on every level, [from] finding comfort to figuring out benefits. We know how heavy that load can be. We also have to find more ways to stand together and do whatever we can to make the load even a bit lighter."

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors provides care and assistance to families who are grieving the loss of a family member who served in the military.

TAPS is one of the organizations, Austin said, that is helping DOD meet its obligation to take care of military families.

"Last year this organization connected with more than 9,000 newly bereaved family members ... and to help on some of the worst days that anyone can go through," Austin said. "You've taken families to ball games so that they can meet one another. You've helped thousands with your training programs on grief, trauma and suicide prevention. You've provided space to support children and teenagers going through unbearable loss, and you've given people new hope and a strong community that they can rely on."

The TAPS organization, Austin said, makes a difference every day within the military community.

"It's moving, it's important, and it is inspiring," he said. "Thank you for all of your hard work."

Austin also noted this is the first Memorial Day to follow the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"This year, I am especially mindful that we're observing the first Memorial Day since the end of America's longest war, and we remember the 2,461 American service members and personnel who fell in Afghanistan serving their country," he said. "For surviving family members, we know that grief is with you every day and not just on Memorial Day. We know that, after losing a loved one, it can feel like time grinds to a halt."

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force flight crew punished for stopping C-130 to pick up a motorcycle

Five members of a U.S. Air Force reserve flight crew tasked with tracking hurricanes and other severe weather systems were punished after making an unannounced detour during a C-130 training flight in March to pick up one member’s vintage motorcycle. Members of 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (WRS) “Hurricane Hunters”...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Pentagon unveils new names for 9 Confederate-named bases

On Tuesday, the Pentagon’s naming commission announced its proposed new names for nine U.S. Army bases originally named in commemoration of Confederate military leaders during the Civil War. The Pentagon naming commission was tasked in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with providing Congress with new names for...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Washington, VA
Arlington County, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
County
Arlington County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Care#Military Personnel#Dod#The White House#The Defense Department
americanmilitarynews.com

New bill would let departing service members take clearances with them

Federal legislators have introduced a bill that, if passed, would allow service members to take security clearances with them into certain civilian jobs on leaving the military. The “Security Clearance Portability for Departing Servicemembers” Act aims to expand employment opportunities for departing servicemembers to transition into civilian national security contractor...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

The Air Force’s next-gen fighter has moved into a critical new phase

WASHINGTON — The Air Force’s secretive and highly classified Next Generation Air Dominance fighter program has started its crucial engineering and manufacturing development phase, Secretary Frank Kendall said Wednesday. In a discussion at the Heritage Foundation, Kendall said the Air Force began early experimental prototyping on NGAD in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Town Where The Most Veterans Live

The Department of Veterans Affairs says there are 19 million veterans in the United States. These include a few who served in World War II, which ended in 1945, and now a large number who leave the military each year. Those who have served get a modest set of benefits when they retire, including access […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Navy Times

Meet the moms behind the Army’s new parenthood policies

The Army’s new “Parenthood, Pregnancy and Postpartum” directive started as a grassroots effort by a Facebook group of moms. Meet two soldier moms who discuss the sweeping changes benefiting new parents and others. About the guests:. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Kelly Bell has served in the military...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS New York

Retired Marine Corps sergeant gifted $100,000 truck with hand controls after losing legs in Afghanistan

NEW YORK -- A New York City veteran and double-amputee was honored Friday and gifted a new truck, modified with hand controls, at a Memorial Day event at the USS Intrepid."They said an organization wants to donate a truck and I was shocked," retired Sgt. Luis Remache said.Remache tested out his modified Ford F-150, perfectly fitted with hand controls, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported. "It's giving me a part of freedom. I'm able to maneuver around more," Remache said. Remache served in the U.S. Marine Corps for nearly a decade. In 2011, he was severely injured in a grenade blast while on patrol...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Blaming mental health problems for mass shooting in Uvalde is 'intentionally disingenuous' and 'insulting' to people suffering from the condition, expert claims

Blaming mental health problems for mass shootings is 'intentionally disingenuous' and 'insulting' to people suffering from the conditions, an expert has claimed. Dr Joel Dvoskin, a clinical psychologist at the Washington D.C.-based American Psychological Association, made the allegations after the Texas shooting. Instead of pointing the finger at mental health,...
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

Abortion and guns may awaken a slumbering giant for Democrats

Two of the most basic human aspirations are making one’s own decisions about whether or when to have a child, free from government interference, and keeping any child one does have out of harm’s way, secure against random violence. Yet both aspirations have been fiercely resisted in the...
LAW
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy