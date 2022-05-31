ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' tops iTunes charts due to 'Stranger Things'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 3 days ago
May 31 (UPI) -- Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" has hit No. 1 on the iTunes charts after it was featured in the Season 4 premiere of Netflix's Stranger Things.

The 1985 song also reached Spotify's Top 200 list at No. 13.

"Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) was played by Sadie Sink's character Max on her Walkman in Stranger Things Season 4, which arrived on Friday.

The track was Bush's first single from her fifth studio album titled Hounds of Love. Bush last released a live album titled Before the Dawn in 2016.

"Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) originally peaked at No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart and reached No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Stranger Things star Winona Ryder told USA Today that she has been pushing for Bush's music to be used on the show.

"I've been obsessed with her since I was a little girl. I've also for the last seven years been dropping hints on set, wearing my Kate Bush t-shirts," Ryder said.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Kate Bush
