Bannock County Elections Office sets date for Republican Assessor race recount

By Cole Sams
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Elections Office is preparing to conduct an official recount for the Bannock County Assessor’s Republican Primary race on Wednesday.

As per Idaho Code 34-2309, a losing candidate for election may request a free recount of the votes if the winning margin is less than or equal to one-tenth of one percent (0.1%) of the total votes cast or five votes, whichever is greater.

Unofficial election results showed Anita Hymas leading Greg Cates by just three votes, having received 4,582 votes, or 50.02% of the votes to Cates’ 4,579, or 49.98% of the vote.

Cates officially filed for a recount on Tuesday, May 24 after the Board of County Commissioners canvassed the election at their regular business meeting.

Staff from the Idaho Secretary of State and the Attorney General’s Office will oversee the recount, which will be streamed live on bannockcounty.us/elections.

The recount will begin at 11 a.m., and results are expected to be finalized by 4:00 p.m.

The recount will come at no additional cost to the county, other than staff’s labor hours.

Results of the recount will be posted on bannockcounty.us/elections . The winner of the recount will face Democrat Tamara Code in the general election.

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
