ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen Reteam for ‘Book Club 2’

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH3D1_0fvsGwqX00

Diane Keaton , Jane Fonda , Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen have reunited for Book Club 2 – the Next Chapter.

The comedy from Focus Features, Endeavor Content and Makeready has started production on the sequel to the 2018 comedy Book Club, about friends who undergo romantic awakenings after reading Fifty Shades of Grey .

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Other returning castmembers include Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson. And new castmembers include Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie and Vincent Riotta.

The film, set in Italy, is written by Bill Holderman and Erin Simms, with Holderman returning as director. The duo will also serve as producers.

The sequel sees the four best friends take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a cross-country adventure.

Endeavor Content will finance and produce Book Club 2 . The executive producer credits are shared by Brad Weston, Trish Hofmann, Enzo Sisti and Andrew Duncan.

Julia Iglesias will oversee the project for Focus Features, which will distribute the film in the U.S. Universal Pictures International will distribute internationally.

Keaton is represented by WME. Fonda is represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Bergen is represented by ICM Partners, and Steenburgen is represented by UTA and Management 360.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 52

markla
2d ago

I forgave Jane Fonda, Vietnam combat veteran homeless for 7 years. Yeshua told me to forgive. He will put her in the right place when it all over.

Reply(2)
8
James Amador
2d ago

It’s what we do, every thirty years or so we bring out these old relics dust them off and give them another 15 minutes.

Reply(3)
11
Susan Dosher Giannini
1d ago

I will pass. I could use the money for some thing else. like paying a vet a dinner for one night

Reply
10
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Cruise on Why ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Would “Never” Go to Streaming and Why He Does His Own Stunts

Tom Cruise still goes to the movies — “I put my cap on,” he said — and he wants audiences to keep going, too. Prior to Top Gun: Maverick making its Palais debut at the Cannes Film Festival,  Cruise sat down for what was billed as a “MasterClass Conversation” with French journalist Didier Allouch in the festival’s 1,000-seat Debussy Theatre, which was packed with apparent Cruise aficionados.More from The Hollywood ReporterTom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' Touch Down in Cannes With Fighter Jets, Surprise Palme d'OrHow Kinostar Has Been Turning Niche Audiences Into Big Business for 25 YearsCrypto Craze Hits Cannes...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lisa Marie Presley Reacts to “Spectacular” ‘Elvis’ Biopic: “It Breaks My Heart That My Son Isn’t Here to See it”

Lisa Marie Presley took to Twitter this weekend to continue reflecting on the loss of her son Benjamin Keough, who died nearly two years ago. Presley also shared her appreciation for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis, which chronicles the life of her father, Elvis Presley — and the immense disappointment that her son will never get to see the film. Presley began by acknowledging that she hasn’t posted in quite some time because “there really isn’t much to say, as I’m and will forever be mourning the loss of my son.” Benjamin, the son of Presley and musician Danny Keough, died in July...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Pay Tribute to “Brilliant Actor” Ray Liotta

Hollywood stars were heartbroken over the news of Ray Liotta’s death on Thursday and took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Liotta’s rep Jennifer Craig at Gersh confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter, saying the actor died in his sleep while on location. Publicist Jennifer Allen said he was working on the movie Dangerous Waters, shooting in the Dominican Republic. He was 67.More from The Hollywood ReporterDennis Lehane on Fulfilling "Lifelong Dream" to Work With Ray Liotta on Apple's Upcoming 'Black Bird'Alessandro Nivola Honors 'Many Saints of Newark' Co-Star Ray Liotta: "He Contained Multitudes"Ray Liotta, Actor in 'GoodFellas,'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared. The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Vincent Riotta
Person
Giancarlo Giannini
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Craig T. Nelson
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Andy Garcia
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Candice Bergen
Person
Don Johnson
Person
Diane Keaton
Person
Mary Steenburgen
Hello Magazine

Inside Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's real-life friendship

Grace and Frankie is one of those shows that never gets old and fans have been loving the final episodes of season seven that were released on Netflix in May. Part of the comedy's charm is the titular characters' clear chemistry on-screen, but the stars have been firm friends for a number of years. To celebrate their career and bond, we've taken a look back at the friendship over the years…
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’: How the Classic Western Handled ‘Hoss’ Cartwright Actor Dan Blocker’s Death

In the history of classic TV shows, Bonanza stands out as one of the greatest Westerns, and it had Dan Blocker, in part, to thank for that. Lorne Greene, Michael Landon, and Pernell Roberts also had vital parts during the show’s run on NBC. It did leave end its fantastic run after 14 seasons, though. One reason had to do with the death of Dan Blocker. How did the show handle this immense loss to its cast and fans worldwide?
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Book Club 2
The Independent

Meg Ryan fans in disbelief as she announces movie comeback after 7 years with Christmas romcom

Meg Ryan fans have been left excited after the actor announced her movie comeback.The star of films including When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail is returning to not only star in but to direct a new romantic comedy.She will appear in the film, titled What Happens Later, alongside X-Files star David Duchovny, and, according to Variety, it will put an “evolved and nostalgic” spin on the genre.Ryan announced the project by sharing a picture of the poster on her Instagram page. She captioned it: “HERE WE GO.”It will be her first film since 2015’s...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy