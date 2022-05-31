Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen Reteam for ‘Book Club 2’

Diane Keaton , Jane Fonda , Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen have reunited for Book Club 2 – the Next Chapter.

The comedy from Focus Features, Endeavor Content and Makeready has started production on the sequel to the 2018 comedy Book Club, about friends who undergo romantic awakenings after reading Fifty Shades of Grey .

Other returning castmembers include Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson. And new castmembers include Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie and Vincent Riotta.

The film, set in Italy, is written by Bill Holderman and Erin Simms, with Holderman returning as director. The duo will also serve as producers.

The sequel sees the four best friends take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a cross-country adventure.

Endeavor Content will finance and produce Book Club 2 . The executive producer credits are shared by Brad Weston, Trish Hofmann, Enzo Sisti and Andrew Duncan.

Julia Iglesias will oversee the project for Focus Features, which will distribute the film in the U.S. Universal Pictures International will distribute internationally.

