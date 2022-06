RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes want to re-sign pending unrestricted free agent forwards Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter. "We certainly hope they are both back, but it takes two sides," general manager Don Waddell said Thursday. "But I will have more dialogue with their agents in the next little bit and see where they're at. Those guys play key positions for us up front and key roles. It's in our best interest to see if we can bring them both back."

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO