While non-fire-specific training can be beneficial, trainers who fail to understand the needs of first responders will lose their interest I was talking with a fire chief recently about some challenges they were having at their department, particularly with communications and customer service. The chief told me the department was planning to send its members to a training seminar put on by a major hotel chain that emphasizes customer service. The training, which would be very expensive, had a good reputation in the business world.

CUSTOMER SERVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO