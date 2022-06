Birmingham and Mobile are on a pace for having more homicides this year than in 2021, which was one of the deadliest years on record for both cities. Birmingham, as of Tuesday, had 56 homicides which is more than the 49 that occurred around the same time a year ago. Birmingham’s total of 132 homicides last year was only nine fewer than its all-time high of 141 in 1991.

