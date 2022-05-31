ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Man searching for frisbees gets bitten by alligator in Florida and dies

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KXTwB_0fvsEdOO00

LARGO, Fla. — A man in Florida was searching for frisbees when he got bitten by an alligator and died.

A 47-year-old man, according to the Tampa Bay Times, has died after he was when looking for frisbees in Taylor Lake in Largo, Florida, and got bitten by an alligator.

According to WTSP, the Largo Police Department says the man entered the water while looking for his frisbees. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed to WTSP that the man was bitten by a gator.

Police say there are signs in the area telling people not to swim in the lake and are urging people to stay away from the area, according to WTSP.

Gator trappers were dispatched to the lake following the incident, which remains under investigation, according to WWSB. The name of the man has not yet been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Largo, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Largo, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gator#Accident#The Tampa Bay Times#Wwsb#Cox Media Group
Click10.com

Caught on Camera: Violent attack at Florida fast food restaurant

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies are looking for two women they say carried out a violent attack at a fast food restaurant. According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies, two women entered a Steak and Shake near Tampa in April to complain about their order, when one of the women started punching a worker.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Man looking for Frisbees killed in suspected alligator attack at Florida park, police say

A man looking for Frisbees along a Florida lakeshore was found dead Tuesday in an incident police are investigating as a possible alligator attack, authorities said. The 47-year-old victim's identity was not immediately released after the incident at Taylor Lake in John S. Taylor Park, Largo police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in statements.
LARGO, FL
WFLA

Florida man killed in Memorial Day bonfire explosion, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man died during a Memorial Day party after an “apparent accidental explosion,” according to deputies. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said that first responders were called to a home on 3rd Court near DeLand before 4 a.m. Monday for the incident. Witnesses told the deputies that Michael D. Riedinger, 51, […]
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
100K+
Followers
109K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy