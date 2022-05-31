ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

RCPD: Suspects hit victim with baseball bat during robbery

Little Apple Post
 3 days ago
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred just before 4a.m. Sunday near the intersection of S. 5th Street and...

