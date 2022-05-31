Camila Cabello criticizes ‘rude’ soccer fans after her Champions League performance

Camila Cabello had something to say after replaying her Champions League final performance and noticing the “rude” behavior of some of the fans at the highly anticipated event in Paris.The 25-year-old singer took the stage at the UEFA Champions League Final match on Saturday, and while the televised performance showed her incredible show seemingly without any issues, Camila had something to say about fans in the stadium.“Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance. Like my team and I worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show,” Camila wrote on Twitter. “Very rude but whatever,” the singer highlighted, adding that she is still grateful for the opportunity, “IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!”In a different Tweet Camila wrote about her experience, “This was something I will never forget!!!!!!! Dream moment for all of us! Thank you UEFA @ChampionsLeague and @PepsiGlobal, we’re so honored to be part of such a huge game.”

Camila Cabello had something in her mind after replaying her Champions League final performance and noticing the “rude” behavior of some of the fans at the highly anticipated event in Paris.

The 25-year-old singer took the stage at the UEFA Champions League Final match on Saturday, and while the televised performance showed her incredible show seemingly without any issues, Camila noticed something about fans in the stadium.

“Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance. Like my team and I worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show,” Camila wrote on Twitter.

“Very rude but whatever,” the singer highlighted, adding that she is still grateful for the opportunity, “IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!”

GettyImages

In a different Tweet Camila wrote about her experience, “This was something I will never forget!!!!!!! Dream moment for all of us! Thank you UEFA @ChampionsLeague and @PepsiGlobal, we’re so honored to be part of such a huge game.”

The acclaimed artist deleted the tweets and wrote, “I grew up watching soccer with my family and the energy in there was SO ELECTRIC I had so much fun watching afterwards too. Thank you so much to my team and the dancers and musicians and creatives that worked so hard on this show!”