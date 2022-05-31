SCAM ALERT: Fake Jewelry In Exchange For a Tank of Gas

The popular Food Network show "Restaurant Impossible" hosted by Chef Robert Irvine will be filming an episode in Michigan next week and you're invited to be part of it. Chef Robert Irvine tries to turn around restaurants across America that are facing an impending demise if things don't improve. With a $10,000 budget and two days to work, Irvine uses his creativity and resourcefulness to turn the eatery's fortunes around. On day one, he assesses the business by observing the staff and kitchen during a full service. He then updates the menu and makes aesthetic changes to the restaurant in preparation for the grand reopening the following day. Irvine goes out into the community to get a crowd into the building to check out the improvements on the second day of the project according to IMBD.

