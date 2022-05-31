ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NASCAR Announces Phoenix To Host 2023 Championship Weekend

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NpqOU_0fvsE8JE00

The Cup Series finale will return to Phoenix Raceway for the fourth consecutive year.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The NASCAR Cup Series championship weekend will return to Phoenix for a fourth consecutive year in 2023, NASCAR announced on Tuesday .

Since first hosting the finale in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Phoenix Raceway has been the go-to destination for NASCAR’s top series. Chase Elliott won the title that year and the 2021 event was capped off by a Kyle Larson victory, setting up a return to the venue in 2022.

“This historic achievement wouldn’t be possible without the outpouring of support the community and our fans continue to show for events at our facility,” Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese said in a statement. “They continue to make Phoenix Raceway a must-visit sports and entertainment destination, and our dedicated team will continue their tireless efforts to deliver a championship-caliber experience that our race fans will remember for years to come.”

Phoenix Raceway also announced Tuesday that it has sold out of grandstand seating for the Cup Series championship race in 2022.

Phoenix completed a $178 million renovation project designed to improve the fan experience prior to hosting its first championship even in 2020. The renovation also included a reconfiguration to the track‘s start/finish line.

The 2023 NASCAR Championship Weekend is scheduled for Nov. 3–5 and will include championship races for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series West.

More Racing Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
sports360az.com

Arcadia home of former Arizona Cardinal head coach sells

On Wednesday, former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s home in Arcadia sold for a price tag of 3.5 million dollars. It was initially purchased for 1.68 million in 2016. Arizona realtor Robert Jofee closed the home sale and said in a release, “the buyers loved the floor plan, which is very family-friendly with plenty of privacy for kids and adults.”
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

AZ Monsoon Forecast, Top Gun Fun, Palguta’s & Goode’s Updates, Travel ID Deadline | Prescott Podcasts

Here are the Top Prescott Podcasts for the week from the CAST11 Podcast Network of central Arizona! The Arizona Monsoon forecast continues to be the most downloaded podcast as Top Gun’s Maverick continues to climb. Have you seen that yet?! Of course Mayor Palguta’s and Mayor Goode’s podcasts for Prescott Valley and Prescott always trend and yes, the looming Travel ID deadline is back. LISTEN and Be Curious on central Arizona’s podcast network, CAST11.
PRESCOTT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Miami, AZ
AZFamily

Truck, car catch fire on US 60 in Tempe

City of Tempe to continue negotiations with Arizona Coyotes for entertainment district. On Thursday night, the council approved negotiations for the proposed arena and entertainment district on a 5-2 vote. Phoenix, Tempe asking residents to consider water use as drought plans begin. Updated: 18 minutes ago. |. Both cities are...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Southbound Loop 303 in Goodyear reopens after Friday morning crash

PHOENIX – A crash closed part of southbound Loop 303 in the West Valley on Friday, slowing traffic for most of the morning rush. The Arizona Department of Transportation said the wreck in Goodyear shut down the freeway near westbound Interstate 10, closing both transition ramps there as well around 6:10 a.m.
GOODYEAR, AZ
spectrumnews1.com

Texas holds off Arizona State for fourth national title

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas won the national title that eluded its current seniors three years ago. No tornadoes, no letdowns, just one clutch shot after another. Travis Vick two-putted from 30 feet on the 18th hole to beat Cameron Sisk and Texas won its fourth national championship by holding off Arizona State's late charge for a 3-2 victory Wednesday.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
James Corden
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Kimi Raikkonen
azbigmedia.com

Ranking Arizona: Top 10 credit unions for 2021

Here are the Top 10 credit unions in Arizona, based on public voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based on how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you recommend doing business?
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Raceway#Nascar Cup Series#Race Track#Nascar Xfinity Series
Greyson F

New Restaurant Opening With New York Theme

Grab yourself a burger and catch the big game.Javier Molina/Unsplash. For anyone searching for a new favorite destination to watch the big game and grab some food and drinks with friends, a new sports grill and bar is opening up in the Valley. It’s also filling the void of a former restaurant that recently closed just two months ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
kjzz.org

Why Phoenix may need to look to Las Vegas' years of water conservation

The drought’s continuing hold on the Southwest and its dramatic impact on water supplies coming from the Colorado River to the Phoenix area has forced an inevitable conclusion: We are going to have to conserve water in Arizona. Improved efficiency and better technology have helped reduce overall water consumption,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Ahwatukee couple’s butchery marks 18 years

A longtime staple of carnivores in Chandler founded by a Club West couple is marking its 18th anniversary next month. Von Hanson’s Meats & Spirits, 2390 N. Alma School Road, is celebrating with a ribbon cutting involving the Chandler, Tempe, and Ahwatukee chambers of commerce at 4 p.m. June 7, followed by an open house.
CHANDLER, AZ
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

71K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy