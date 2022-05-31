Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Is A Rollercoaster Ride, So Strap Yourselves In

Click here to read the full article.

Set your inner child free, because here comes the sun! Despite where you reside in the world, the summertime is always a reason to look on the bright side of things (and your summer 2022 horoscopes prove it) . Warm and beaming with life, this vivacious season is symbolic of celebration, fertility and nourishment, at least when looking at it from a spiritual standpoint. Astrologically, the summer solstice—happening on June 21 at 5:14 a.m. ET—marks the beginning of Cancer season in the northern hemisphere.

There are no coincidences in astrology; the fact that the majority of schools close during this time is very fitting for the sun’s shift into domestic Cancer, considering it has everything to do with embracing inward reflection and nurturing your home sweet home. So, whether you decide to kick it back with friends and family, or take a well-deserved vacation as a way to recharge your energy, the sun’s journey through Cancer encourages you to follow your intuition, and prioritize your emotional stability.

Venus—planet of abundance, pleasure, romance and sensuality—will make its sparkling debut in Gemini on June 22. Versatile and mentally stimulating, Venus in Gemini could feel like a breath of fresh air in the love department, as it can make you more prone to indulge in flirty and lighthearted exchanges . Mercury-ruled Gemini can be quite fickle, so keeping your options open is your best bet. Just hours after dreamy Neptune stations retrograde on June 28, there will be a new moon in Cancer, bringing forth a clean emotional slate. However, as the new moon squares off with larger-than-life Jupiter, big emotions will be at play! The momentum will start slowing down once Mars enters patient Taurus on July 5, followed by Mercury’s shift into heartfelt Cancer shortly after.

Powerful revelations will be brought to the surface during this year’s full moon in Capricorn on July 13. These revelations could speak to the structure of your emotional world as opposed to what you portray to the rest of the world. Speaking of which, Venus’ shift into Cancer on July 17 will validate the need to honor your feelings and follow your intuition. Don’t fear the emotional outpour, because it will bring you so much closer! Single, crushing or already romantically involved, this Venusian transit is equally as sentimental as it is emotionally receptive. Don’t get too comfortable though, because the sun will be making its sizzling debut in Leo on July 22 and it will leave you feeling hot to the touch! The sun is Leo’s planetary ruler (and our greatest source of energy). This season highlights the bridge between our heart and our soul’s consciousness. So, in addition to coming out of your shell and basking in the bright sunshine, the peak of summer is all about letting your heart speak for itself. What are you passionate about? What do you do for fun?

Luckily, a spontaneous new moon in Leo on July 28 will catapult you forward in an unexpected way, bringing you a few surprises. However, in order to reap the benefits of this lunation, you may need to venture outside your comfort zone and keep an open mind. Jupiter will station retrograde in Aries that same day, followed by Mercury’s return to its home sign, Virgo, on August 4. This mercurial transit is just as analytical as it is versatile, which is always a plus for clarity and perspective. And with luscious Venus making her grand entrance in Leo on August 11, staying grounded will be easier said than done! Extravagant and romantically expressive, Venus in Leo will require nothing less than the royal treatment. Passions cannot be tamed at this time, so revel in the theatrics! And even more importantly, revel in being yourself. Red-hot Mars will enter Gemini on August 20, and this will continue to fuel the colorful fire of Venus in Leo.

Despite the fickle and scatter-brained vibe of this Mars transit, the cosmos will present us with an opportunity to find logical and practical solutions once the sun enters Virgo on August 22. And when a new moon in Virgo takes place on August 27, you can begin to tackle your mountain of tasks in a meaningful way. This Mercury-ruled season epitomizes the phrase “organized chaos,” as it goes hand-in-hand with Virgo’s grounded, yet frenetic brand of energy. By this point in time, Mercury will be moving through balanced and harmonious Libra, helping you prioritize diplomacy above all. And once Venus shifts into Virgo on September 5, you’ll begin to understand that “acts of service” can be the most romantic love language of all!

However, just when you think summer is starting to cool down, the cosmic chaos will spice things up. Mercury will station retrograde in Libra on September 9, bringing communication issues to the surface , especially in your one-on-one partnerships. And once Mercury retrogrades back into Virgo on September 23, you might discover that there’s still *so* much work to do! Luckily, you have all the power to end summer on a positive note. Embrace the power of a dreamy full moon in Pisces on September 10, because it will show you the true meaning of love.

Until then, be sure to read your summer 2022 horoscope for both your sun and rising sign below:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Summer

Aries

If you’re not out having colorful cocktails with friends, you may opt for dancing the night away with your new squeeze . Jupiter will begin to retrograde in Aries towards the end of July, but that doesn’t mean the party has to end by 9 p.m. sharp. Read your full Aries horoscope here .

Taurus

The summer always begins with the sun moving through your social third house, which will not only bring your group of friends together, but inspire you to connect with your whole neighborhood. Read your full Taurus horoscope here .

Gemini

Once Leo season rolls around on July 22, Mercury will also be sizzling through Leo’s fiery territory, which means your social calendar will probably be action-packed with celebrations and summer festivities! Read your full Gemini horoscope here .

Cancer

In addition to the festivities of your solar return, the sun’s journey through Cancer not only serves as a major confidence boost, but also a spiritual reboot. Read your full Cancer horoscope here .

Leo

Leo season begins on July 22, which signals the arrival of your solar return! This means the sun—your celestial ruler—will return to the zodiac sign where it not only thrives, but also showers its replenishing light directly upon you. Read your full Leo horoscope here .

Virgo

Buckle up, because things are about to get *very* interesting in your professional life. Contemplating whether to take another job offer? If the opportunity is really worth its salt, you may even consider relocating for work. Read your full Virgo horoscope here .

Libra

By establishing stability in your career, the sun in Cancer will energize and supercharge you with the confidence and courage you need to make that resumé truly stand out. Read your full Libra horoscope here .

Scorpio

It wouldn’t hurt to work on your self-care regimens, especially with Venus activating the most public area of your chart. The spotlight is yours this season whether you want it or not, so make sure you feel like you’re glowing! Read your full Scorpio horoscope here .

Sagittarius

On August 27, a new moon in Virgo could lead you down a brand-new career path. Keep an open mind, because you don’t want to overlook all these incredible opportunities! Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here .

Capricorn

T here will be a full moon in your Capricorn on July 13, highlighting all the ways you’ve grown over the past few months. Chances are, you’ve changed in some way! Read your full Capricorn horoscope here .

Aquarius

A new moon in Leo on July 28 will bring you and your loved ones a clean slate, allowing you to rethink the terms of your relationships. However, you should also expect the unexpected! Read your full Aquarius horoscope here .

Pisces

By the time a full moon in Pisces takes place on September 10, you may come to terms with who you are without your love interests, friendships and partnerships. Who are you when you stand alone; on your own two feet? Read your full Pisces horoscope here .

