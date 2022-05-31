Post Modern Memorial Day Weekend: Top 100 Alternative Songs of the 1900s

Over the long Memorial Day Weekend, Audacy's Scott Lowe hosted our countdown of the Top 100 Alternative songs of the 1900s featuring some of your favorite bands and artists of all time. Check out the full list right here!

Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s Alterna 90s , 90s and Chill , Scott Lowe on the Go's PostModern Music Box , + more!

With tracks from the genre's best and brightest -- including Siouxsie , Nine Inch Nails , Belly , Sublime , U2 , Veruca Salt , Depeche Mode , STP , Jane's Addiction , Weezer , Alanis , Green Day , Pearl Jam , and more -- this countdown was definitely one for the ages! Find out who made it to the top of the list below, and listen to more of your favorite Alternative music right now on Audacy !

Top 100 Alternative Songs of the 1990s on the Post Modern Memorial Day Weekend:

100. Siouxsie & The Banshees – Kiss Them For Me

99. Screaming Trees – Nearly Lost You

98. Belly – Feed The Tree

97. Faith No More – Epic

96. Fatboy Slim – The Rockafeller Skank

95. Jesus Jones – Right Here, Right Now

94. U2 – Where The Streets Have No Name

93. Smash Mouth – Walking On The Sun

92. House Of Pain – Jump Around

91. White Town – Your Woman

90. Toadies – Possum Kingdom

89. Veruca Salt – Seether

88. Sublime – Smoke Two Joints

87. Local H – Bound For The Floor

86. Len – Steal My Sunshine

85. The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary

84. Soul Asylum – Runaway Train

83. Third Eye Blind – Jumper

82. Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime

81. Hole – Doll Parts

80. Luscious Jackson – Naked Eye

79. Stone Temple Pilots – Plush

78. Mazzy Star – Fade Into You

77. Spin Doctors – Two Princes

76. Dramarama – Anything, Anything (I’ll Give You)

75. The Offspring – Come Out and Play

74. Nine Inch Nails – Head Like A Hole

73. The Clash - Should I Stay or Should I Go

72. Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun

71. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Give It Away

70. Modern English - I Melt With You

69. Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing

68. Primitive Radio Gods – Standing Outside A Broken Phonebooth…

67. Everlast – What It’s Like

66. Republica – Ready To Go

65. Filter – Take A Picture

64. The Breeders – Cannonball

63. The Cranberries – Linger

62. Weezer – Buddy Holly

61. Pearl Jam – Better Man

60. Alanis Morissette - You Oughta Know

59. U2 – One

58. Green Day – When I Come Around

57. Ben Folds Five - Brick

56. The Lemonheads – Mrs. Robinson

55. Smashing Pumpkins – 1979

54. Everclear – Santa Monica

53. EMF – Unbelievable

52. Eve 6 – Inside Out

51. The Offspring – Self Esteem

50. Jane’s Addiction – Jane Says

49. New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

48. R.E.M. – Losing My Religion

47. Stereo MCs – Connected

46. Green Day – Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)

45. New Order – Blue Monday

44. Lit – My Own Worst Enemy

43. Counting Crows – Mr. Jones

42. Cracker – Low

41. Sublime – What I Got

40. The Pixies – Where Is My Mind

39. Beastie Boys – Sabotage

38. Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus

37. Marcy Playground - Sex and Candy

36. Alice In Chains – No Excuses

35. New Radicals – You Get What You Give

34. The Cranberries – Zombie

33. The Cure – Love Song

32. Green Day – Brain Stew/Jaded

31. Blind Melon – No Rain

30. Pearl Jam – Even Flow

29. James – Laid

28. Blink-182 – All The Small Things

27. Garbage – Only Happy When It Rains

26. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – The Impression That I Get

25. Harvey Danger – Flagpole Sitta

24. Foo Fighters – My Hero

23. Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun

22. Radiohead – Creep

21. The Cure – Friday I’m In Love

20. Gin Blossoms – Hey Jealousy

19. Nine Inch Nails – Closer

18. Weezer – Say It Ain’t So

17. Ramones – I Wanna Be Sedated

16. Blur – Song 2

15. Sublime – Santeria

14. No Doubt – Just A Girl

13. The Smiths – How Soon Is Now?

12. Pearl Jam – Jeremy

11. Foo Fighters – Everlong

10. R.E.M. – It’s The End of The World As We Know It

9. Third Eye Blind – Semi-Charmed Life

8. Beck – Loser

7. Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence

6. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Under The Bridge

5. Green Day – Basket Case

4. Nirvana – Come As You Are

3. The Cure – Just Like Heaven

2. Oasis – Wonderwall

1. Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new 80s Underground , Alterna 90s , 90s and Chill , Alt Now , Rockternative , Drivin' Alt , New Wave Mix Tape , Alterna 00s , and ALT Roots stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's PostModern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram