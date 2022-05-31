Post Modern Memorial Day Weekend: Top 100 Alternative Songs of the 1900s
Over the long Memorial Day Weekend, Audacy's Scott Lowe hosted our countdown of the Top 100 Alternative songs of the 1900s featuring some of your favorite bands and artists of all time. Check out the full list right here!
Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s Alterna 90s , 90s and Chill , Scott Lowe on the Go's PostModern Music Box , + more!
With tracks from the genre's best and brightest -- including Siouxsie , Nine Inch Nails , Belly , Sublime , U2 , Veruca Salt , Depeche Mode , STP , Jane's Addiction , Weezer , Alanis , Green Day , Pearl Jam , and more -- this countdown was definitely one for the ages! Find out who made it to the top of the list below, and listen to more of your favorite Alternative music right now on Audacy !
Top 100 Alternative Songs of the 1990s on the Post Modern Memorial Day Weekend:
100. Siouxsie & The Banshees – Kiss Them For Me
99. Screaming Trees – Nearly Lost You
98. Belly – Feed The Tree
97. Faith No More – Epic
96. Fatboy Slim – The Rockafeller Skank
95. Jesus Jones – Right Here, Right Now
94. U2 – Where The Streets Have No Name
93. Smash Mouth – Walking On The Sun
92. House Of Pain – Jump Around
91. White Town – Your Woman
90. Toadies – Possum Kingdom
89. Veruca Salt – Seether
88. Sublime – Smoke Two Joints
87. Local H – Bound For The Floor
86. Len – Steal My Sunshine
85. The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary
84. Soul Asylum – Runaway Train
83. Third Eye Blind – Jumper
82. Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime
81. Hole – Doll Parts
80. Luscious Jackson – Naked Eye
79. Stone Temple Pilots – Plush
78. Mazzy Star – Fade Into You
77. Spin Doctors – Two Princes
76. Dramarama – Anything, Anything (I’ll Give You)
75. The Offspring – Come Out and Play
74. Nine Inch Nails – Head Like A Hole
73. The Clash - Should I Stay or Should I Go
72. Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun
71. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Give It Away
70. Modern English - I Melt With You
69. Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing
68. Primitive Radio Gods – Standing Outside A Broken Phonebooth…
67. Everlast – What It’s Like
66. Republica – Ready To Go
65. Filter – Take A Picture
64. The Breeders – Cannonball
63. The Cranberries – Linger
62. Weezer – Buddy Holly
61. Pearl Jam – Better Man
60. Alanis Morissette - You Oughta Know
59. U2 – One
58. Green Day – When I Come Around
57. Ben Folds Five - Brick
56. The Lemonheads – Mrs. Robinson
55. Smashing Pumpkins – 1979
54. Everclear – Santa Monica
53. EMF – Unbelievable
52. Eve 6 – Inside Out
51. The Offspring – Self Esteem
50. Jane’s Addiction – Jane Says
49. New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
48. R.E.M. – Losing My Religion
47. Stereo MCs – Connected
46. Green Day – Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)
45. New Order – Blue Monday
44. Lit – My Own Worst Enemy
43. Counting Crows – Mr. Jones
42. Cracker – Low
41. Sublime – What I Got
40. The Pixies – Where Is My Mind
39. Beastie Boys – Sabotage
38. Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus
37. Marcy Playground - Sex and Candy
36. Alice In Chains – No Excuses
35. New Radicals – You Get What You Give
34. The Cranberries – Zombie
33. The Cure – Love Song
32. Green Day – Brain Stew/Jaded
31. Blind Melon – No Rain
30. Pearl Jam – Even Flow
29. James – Laid
28. Blink-182 – All The Small Things
27. Garbage – Only Happy When It Rains
26. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – The Impression That I Get
25. Harvey Danger – Flagpole Sitta
24. Foo Fighters – My Hero
23. Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun
22. Radiohead – Creep
21. The Cure – Friday I’m In Love
20. Gin Blossoms – Hey Jealousy
19. Nine Inch Nails – Closer
18. Weezer – Say It Ain’t So
17. Ramones – I Wanna Be Sedated
16. Blur – Song 2
15. Sublime – Santeria
14. No Doubt – Just A Girl
13. The Smiths – How Soon Is Now?
12. Pearl Jam – Jeremy
11. Foo Fighters – Everlong
10. R.E.M. – It’s The End of The World As We Know It
9. Third Eye Blind – Semi-Charmed Life
8. Beck – Loser
7. Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence
6. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Under The Bridge
5. Green Day – Basket Case
4. Nirvana – Come As You Are
3. The Cure – Just Like Heaven
2. Oasis – Wonderwall
1. Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit
Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new 80s Underground , Alterna 90s , 90s and Chill , Alt Now , Rockternative , Drivin' Alt , New Wave Mix Tape , Alterna 00s , and ALT Roots stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's PostModern Music Box !
LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Comments / 0