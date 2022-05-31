ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mama June, 42, secretly MARRIES boyfriend Justin Stroud, 34, in Georgia after just months of dating

By Jessica Finn
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

MAMA June Shannon has secretly married her boyfriend Justin Stroud, 34 in Georgia after just a few months of dating, The Sun can exclusively report.

A clerk confirmed to The Sun that the Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 42, and her new man, 34, quietly tied the knot at a Georgia courthouse on March 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IADQA_0fvsDtEZ00
Mama June Shannon & Justin Stroud secretly tied the knot, The Sun exclusively confirmed Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHauN_0fvsDtEZ00
A Georgia court clerk confirmed news that the still new couple are now married Credit: TikTok

June and Justin had only been dating for about five months before they said "I do."

The couple sparked rumors of an engagement after they shopped for rings together at an Alabama jewelry store in March.

In an exclusive interview, the reality star matriarch recently told The Sun about her relationship.

"We've known each other going on a year now. We were best friends and we decided to take it to the next step in the last eight months," June said.

The mother of four praised her new love for helping her after she ended her volatile relationship with her troubled ex, Geno Doak.

"It's been amazing like you know, he's helped put the pieces back together," she said of the 34-year-old auto mechanic.

She said Justin's attentiveness attracted her to him.

"He would send these sweet messages saying, 'Hey, how are you doing? Hope you are having an amazing day.' Noticing the little stuff, that's what made me fall for Justin.

"Justin is an amazing person and he understands everything I've been going through. I've been able to share stuff with him that I've never been able to share with other people- not even my kids and so it's really nice to have that partnership," the grandmother added.

JUSTIN'S TROUBLED PAST

As The Sun previously exclusively revealed, Justin was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Florida in February while attending an event with June.

The loved-up couple was attending a party when police finally caught up with Justin, who had been evading authorities for months.

The warrant was issued back in October after Justin violated his probation on drug and burglary charges.

Before Justin was arrested in Florida, June and her new man were traveling all over the United States, despite the warrant.

In photos previously revealed by The Sun, the loved-up couple enjoyed sunny Los Angeles, before moving on to Georgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O93dS_0fvsDtEZ00
Justin was arrested in Florida in February on an outstanding warrant Credit: BackGrid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgfGB_0fvsDtEZ00
June's love shared this since deleted snap to his Facebook Credit: Justin Stroud/Facebook

HAPPY NEWS

June became a grandmother twice over earlier this month, as The Sun exclusively revealed that her daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird gave birth to twins.

A source close to the family claimed that Pumpkin, 22, and her husband, Josh Efird, welcomed a baby boy and a girl by C-section on Thursday, May 19.

The insider said that the mom and her newborn babies are "happy and healthy," and all three returned home from the hospital just a few days after delivery.

"The girl weighed in at six pounds, one ounce and the boy totaled five pounds, four ounces," said the insider.

"Mom and babies are happy and healthy and Josh is elated that the babies are finally here."

Pumpkin delivered at a Georgia hospital which deals specifically with high-risk pregnancies, the source claimed.

Josh, 25, and Pumpkin certainly have their hands full, with son Bentley, 10 months, and daughter Ella, 4, already at home.

The couple also has temporary custody of Pumpkin's sister, Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, 16, after Mama June's substance abuse struggle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9Miv_0fvsDtEZ00
June & Justin sparked engagement speculation when they were out jewelry shopping Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMujj_0fvsDtEZ00
Whirlwind romance: June & Justin have been together less than a year Credit: The US Sun

