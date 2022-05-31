Aries, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Is Proof You’re On The Up & Up

Click here to read the full article.

Hope you don’t mind being the center of attention, because your Aries summer 2022 horoscope is all about living in the limelight! However, before things really start to heat up, you might feel more like laying low and catching up with family and friends as Cancer season marks the beginning of summer. Missing your besties? Not to worry! With Venus glimmering through your chatty third house, your buzzing notifications will more than likely interrupt your downtime, and the same goes for those of you who are in long-distance relationships. Single? Dating opportunities are inevitable, but no need to put a label on it already!

By all means, get your freak on, but once Mars—your ruling planet—enters Taurus on July 5, you might feel more like focusing on practical matters. Some of you may even hear back from a long-awaited job offer around the full moon in Capricorn on July 13. Some of you might even feel ready to ask for that financial promotion you know you deserve. You’ll be eager to celebrate with your loved ones, especially once Venus enters sentimental Cancer on July 17. The best part? Mercury will debut in fellow fire sign Leo shortly after, so chances are strong you’ll be unapologetically shouting from the rooftops!

Leo season begins on July 22, which is always a reason to celebrate, especially for you! After all, the Leo sun will beam directly into your flamboyant fifth house of love, passion and pleasure. If you’re not out having colorful cocktails with friends, you may opt for dancing the night away with your new squeeze. Jupiter will begin to retrograde in Aries towards the end of July, but that doesn’t mean the party has to end by 9 p.m. sharp. Although Mercury will start moving through your responsible sixth house on August 4, Venus will also make a grand entrance in your feisty fifth house, which will *definitely* spice things up in your love life. However, if you prefer going solo, be sure to tap into your creative musings during this time.

Your go-getter planetary ruler, Mars, will enter Gemini mid-month, increasing your desire for intellectual stimulation, but also making you feel a bit more scatter-brained than you’d probably prefer. The good news? You’ll have the ideas, tools and resources available to get the job done! Brainstorming sesh? Not a bad idea with a new moon in meticulous Virgo happening towards the end of the month. More importantly, your celestial ruler, Mars, begins its pre-retrograde shadow phase on Sept. 3, so be mindful and discerning with your exchanges, as they will likely come back around for a second look.