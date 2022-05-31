LA County reports 12,694 new COVID cases over holiday weekend

Los Angeles County reported 12,694 new cases of COVID-19 over the Memorial Day holiday weekend and 13 deaths.

According to Public Health, there were 2,901 new cases were reported Monday, 4,108 cases Sunday and 5,685 on Saturday. The new cases brought the county's caseload to 2,974,197.

The county also reported 486 hospitalizations over the weekend. As of Monday, the daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 3.7%.

"As we celebrate Memorial Day ... I'd like to extend my gratitude to all of our armed forces members and their families who have dedicated their lives to protecting us through their military service," county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement issued Friday.

"Many of us will attend events or host gatherings honoring these courageous men and women this long weekend," she continued. "Regardless of how you plan to spend the holiday, we ask that you reduce the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19 by taking advantage of four powerful tools -- vaccinations, masking, testing, and therapeutics."

Last week, Ferrer announced there has been a rise in virus outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities, prompting some tighter infection-control measures.

As a result, nursing facility staff are now required to wear N95-level masks at all times and undergo twice-weekly testing. Meanwhile, residents must undergo weekly testing.

Los Angeles County remains in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "medium" category of virus activity.