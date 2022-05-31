ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

4 Western Fashion Trends That Are About To Hijack Your Summer

By Stephanie Montes
 3 days ago

When it comes to So-Cal music festivals, visions of desert horizons, palm trees, and a Ferris wheel are sure to come to mind. Music and fashion fans alike flock to Indio, California, three weekends in a row dressed to the nines in festival gear and Instagram filters pre-selected. The first two weekends are reserved for Coachella, but the third, that’s when we break out our western fashion trends for what I like to call cowboy Coachella.

Stagecoach, the country music equivalent to Coachella , is a scene in its own right. With sounds of bluegrass, alternative, folk, and, of course, country playing in the background, the festival grounds are covered with American flag motifs, fringe, western cowboy hats, plaid, bandanas, and cowboy boots, so many cowboy boots. I’ve been to Stagecoach before—I’ve played along and done the rhinestone cowboy thing—but this year was different. I couldn’t wait to repeat my outfits back home, whether or not I could hear country music in the background.

While I still spotted the token American flag swim trunks and distressed cowboy hats , Stagecoach this year took on a more chic, wearable approach. Think glammed-up takes on country classics, head-to-toe tonal dressing, feminine silhouettes , and updated animal prints. Ahead, four trends I tried at Stagecoach, but am bringing back home to wear all summer long.

Rhinestone Cowgirl

You can take the city girl to the country music festival, but you can’t take the city out of her, amirite? This more-is-more take on western favorites is all about rhinestone fringe, studded belts, and bedazzled jeans. It’s the perfect fusion of glam and country, as seen on Brooklyn-based country singer Colee James who sparkled in a sheer, fringe mini on Nikki Lane’s Horseshoe stage.

I took a more fan-friendly approach pairing this rhinestone fringe tailored crop top from Shein with light wash jeans and a cow-print belt. The whole look felt cool and cowboy friendly, but with that feminine, glam twist I can’t get enough of—I guess I’m just extra like that.

Shein Cropped Jacket $21


Nasty Gal Metallic Jacket $127


Cowboy Boots

Cowboy boots for Stagecoach? Groundbreaking, right? I mean, almost everyone stomps around the festival rounds in their own pair, but they proved to be more momentous this year. Carrie Underwood’s legs made headlines poking out of a pair of ankle-height cowboy boots. Even Diplo channeled his inner cowboy in a pair while riding a bedazzled bull at the Shein Saloon.

Statement cowboy boots in all colors and lengths, from ankle to thigh-highs, will pair with summer dresses, jeans, and mini skirts all summer long. I, for one, have worn a pair of cowboy boots twice (three times max)—mostly because I thought nothing in my closet would ever pair well with them. But I especially love the idea of pairing them with non-traditional western looks like I did here. These white knee-high boots work effortlessly with this green zebra-print robe dress by The Fifth Label .

Nasty Gal Faux Leather Boots $76


Dolce Vita Western Boots $200


Cottagecore

If you’re not yet familiar with the cottagecore trend , it’s about as close to running away to a country cottage in your flowy dress, with billowing sleeves and hair blowing in the wind as you’re going to get. It’s a romanticized take on the cowboy trend and exudes a feeling of living in a rustic retreat or secluded countryside. Think: Ruffles, elastic waistbands, off-the-shoulder sleeves, eyelet and lace fabrics, floral embroidery, and cotton sundresses.

A felt fedora, cowboy boots, and a western-inspired satchel make this floral cottagecore dress feel Stagecoach appropriate, but also perfect for summer activities.

Princess Polly Mini Dress $55


Summer Boho Dress $21.25


Cow Print

Moo-ve over leopard, cow-print everything is about to be everywhere this summer. On pants, belts, purses, everything. Dua Lipa once wore a green cowhide dress with a matching saddlebag, and now we want to wear a green cowhide dress with a matching saddlebag. Even Kylie Jenner took the look out to sea via a cow-print one-piece.

A pair of statement pants, like these brown and white cow print leggings, was super easy to pull off with a simple T-shirt, but felt much more elevated than a pair of black leggings or jeans. The studded belt is an optional addition, but when at Stagecoach, right?

Cowl Neck Cow Print Dress $36


Nine West Slip-On Sneakers $69


