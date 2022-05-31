ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, MO

Woman missing in Lawrence Co. Missouri nearly a month

By Shannon Becker
By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4Q9I_0fvsDbaj00

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office release information regarding a missing adult female: Tara Renee Houser-O’Brien, 39.

Have you seen Tara? Tara is a 39 year old female, last seen May 7th in the Aurora area. Tara is 5’2, 100 lbs with black hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Tara is please contact our office 417-466-2131. Tara has been entered as a missing person.” — LCSO

She has been entered into the FBI/NCIC database (National Crime Information Center) which is protocol with any missing person in Missouri.

She is listed on the Missouri State Highway Patrol list of active missing persons with the hometown as Mount Vernon, Mo.

If anyone has information contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JIRPd_0fvsDbaj00

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Youth Rodeo underway in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. – Thursday was a nice day for the Youth Rodeo in Vernon County, Missouri. The event runs through Saturday from 8:00 pm to 10:30 pm. The public is invited and children under 6 are free. Activities include Steer Wrestling/Bull Riding, Bareback Broncs, Calf Roping Saddle Broncs,...
VERNON COUNTY, MO
