Woman missing in Lawrence Co. Missouri nearly a month

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office release information regarding a missing adult female: Tara Renee Houser-O’Brien, 39.

“Have you seen Tara? Tara is a 39 year old female, last seen May 7th in the Aurora area. Tara is 5’2, 100 lbs with black hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Tara is please contact our office 417-466-2131. Tara has been entered as a missing person.” — LCSO

She has been entered into the FBI/NCIC database (National Crime Information Center) which is protocol with any missing person in Missouri.

She is listed on the Missouri State Highway Patrol list of active missing persons with the hometown as Mount Vernon, Mo.

If anyone has information contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office.

