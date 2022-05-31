ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

Video shows broad-daylight shootout at North Carolina gas station

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeff Reeves
 2 days ago

HENDERSON, N.C. ( WNCN ) – Surveillance videos from a gas station in Henderson, North Carolina, show so many bullets flying during a shootout, it’s surprising more people weren’t hurt.

Videos taken at the business on Saturday at 4:20 p.m. show a man with a long gun in his pants get out of a white sedan parked at a gas pump. As the man approaches the door to the business, shots ring out.

The man pulls out his gun and returns fire towards the street as a dark-colored SUV speeds away, and windows of the business shatter.

Another man gets out of the white sedan and starts shooting. Both back away toward the side of the business.

Cars can be seen stopping on the street and turning around as shots ring out. Bystanders can also be seen running for cover.

Henderson police said officers responded to the scene and collected evidence.

Multiple suspects have warrants out for their arrest in connection with the shooting, police said.

Henderson police confirmed one person suffered “injuries to his feet” during the shooting.

