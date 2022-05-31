ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Driver Fatally Shot, Crashes Into Pickup Truck In Pottstown: DA

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
Nahmer Baird Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/ Nahmer Baird

A 22-year-old man was killed while driving in Pottstown after unknown suspects opened fire on him on Sunday, May 29, authorities said.

Nahmer Baird, of Pottstown, was driving a white Nissan Sentra down the 400 block of West Street when there was an "exchange of gunfire" with a black Chrysler 300 around 8:10 p.m., Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Baird then drove for two blocks before crashing head-on into a Dodge pickup truck, injuring the adult male driver, the DA said.

Baird was taken to Pottstown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:44 p.m., authorities said

The pickup truck driver was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, DA Steele said.

Numerous fired cartridge casings were recovered from the scene at Locust Alley and West Street, investigators said.

Baird died from a gunshot wound to the torso, and the manner of death was homicide, according to Dr. Kahlil Wardak, a forensic pathologist with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Pottstown police at 610-970-6570 or call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT 3638). Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app.

